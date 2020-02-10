Galway Athletics Report (week ending 9th February)

Irish Life Health Intermediate/Masters and Juvenile Development Cross Country

Galway athletes travelled in great numbers to the National Health Intermediate and Masters Cross Country events, which were held in Avondale Forest Park in Co. Wicklow Saturday last.

A truly demanding hilly course and windy conditions meant a real test for those competing. Nonetheless, Galway secured a number of team and individuals medals, via GCH, and Caron Ryan of Craughwell and Martin McEvilly of GCH individually.

Galway City Harriers Ladies over 35 squad won the National Masters club title, with a superb all-round performance by the team, with the four scorers Kathryn Casserly in 12th, Jane Ann Meehan in 16th, Deirdre Gibbons in 35th and Olive Gleeson in 43rd.

Kathryn Casserly ,centre, of GCH pursued by Jane Ann Meehan ( 15 ) as they battle their way to team gold in the National Masters Cross Country ( credit Kieran Carlin )

The county squad placed fourth overall. GCH over 50 ladies were also fourth overall in their category and were led home by Carmel Brannigan

The Intermediate Ladies’5km race saw Caron Ryan of Craughwell continue her great cross country season with a brilliant performance to finish second overall , and win her second National cross country medal of the season after her Novice bronze win in December.

Galway’s Catherine Thornton running with Crusaders AC secured team gold for her club, with Galway ladies placing fourth in the county competition.

In the Men’s Masters races, Martin McEvilly of GCH made a winning return to action taking gold in the Over 70 category with a storming run.

In the team competition Galway fielded three teams, with the Over 65 Men’s team winning silver, via McEvilly, Martin Kearney of GCH, Frank Power of South Galway and Andy Talbot of CRH.

GCH Men’s team won bronze club medals via McEvilly, Kearney and Tony Fahy

The Over 50 GCH Men’s team placed fourth with Gerry Carty first home for the team, while the County team, led by Ian Egan, placed in fifth position

In the Over 35 Men’s event, Galway were fifth with Brian Furey of Rathfarnham and Matt Coffey of Castlegar finishing in the top 40 overall. Castlegar AC Men’s team were 17th overall in the club event.

The GCH Intermediate Men’s team of Conor Deane, Conor Byrne, David Carter and David Bohan were seventh overall in a very competitive event over 8km.

At Juvenile level, Alan Hallinan of Craughwell AC ran a great race to place fourth in the U11 Boys race.

Maree 8km

The Maree 8KM Run due to be held last Sunday was cancelled due to Storm Ciara. The race will now be held on Sunday, February 23rdnext at 12 noon.

AAI Games

The AAI Indoor Games were held last Sunday 9th February in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin with several Galway athletes competing. James Frizzell of GCH ran a superb 3.59 over 1500 metres, with clubmate Jack Maher not far behind in 4.01.

Paul Joyce of Craughwell AC won his 800m race in 1.59.

Fixtures

Gort 5km

The annual Gorgeous Gort 5km takes place Sunday next 16th February in Gort. The race will start at 1.30pm and race entrants are asked to assemble outside Gort Community Centre at 1.20pm prior to being walked to the start line by race marshals.

Registration will open at 11.30am in Gort Community centre and is also available online on Active.com

Connacht Schools Cross Country

The Connacht Schools Cross Country finals take place in Bushfield Loughrea next Saturday 15th February

Intervarsities Indoors

The Irish University Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place this Saturday 15thFebruary in Athlone.

NUI Galway will field strong teams across all events under the guidance of coaches Brendan Glynn and Matt Lockett, with the likes of Pierre Murchan, Thomas McStay, Sarah Quinn and Nicole Walsh likely to be among the favourites in their respective disciplines.

Assistant Coaching Course

There is an introductory coaching course being held in St Brigid’s College Loughrea on Friday 14th February 14th and Friday 28th February 6=9.30pm and entry is now up online on https://www.athleticsireland.ie/index.php/coaching if anyone wishes to register.