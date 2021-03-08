Galway Athletics Report (week ending 7th March 2021)

print

European Indoor Championships

The Irish squad competed well at the European Indoor Athletics championships in Poland last weekend.

Despite no medals, there were some very encouraging performances amongst a young team, notably by finalists Phil Healy (400m), Sean Tobin (3000m), and by young stars Cian McPhillips of Longford AC over 800m and Sarah Lavin in the hurdles.

Athletics Ireland high performance director, Galway’s Paul McNamara will be aiming for this squad to further develop over the busy championship period ahead this year and next with Olympics, World and European championships all on the cards over the next 18 months.

==

US Action

Aisling Joyce, of GCH /NUIG, competed strongly for her Bradley University cross country team which both placed second at the 2020-21 Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country Championship on Wednesday last; with Joyce seventh home for her squad.

==

Athletics Ireland Workshops

Run Jump Throw – Athletics Ireland will host coaching workshops for clubs and coaches interested in upskilling over the next month.

These workshops will be held via a Zoom Webinar and consist of two events ( two of – Sprints, Long Jump, Shot Put, Javelin, Hurdles, Endurance or High Jump) with presentations and Q&A’s.

Conor Wilson, Regional Development officer with Athletics Ireland is the organiser and can be contacted at [email protected]