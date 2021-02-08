Galway Athletics Report (week ending 7th February 2021)

print

International action

Whilst action on the Irish front is at present restricted, there are several Galway athletes competing across the USA on scholarships

GCH alumni Alanna Lally and Aisling Joyce continue to make their mark in the USA.

Lally, running with Temple University in Pennsylvania, got her season off to a good start, as she won the 800m in a time of 2.10 at the Hi Town track meet in Houston, Texas.

Aisling Joyce, now with Bradley University in Illinois, brought her team to third overall in an intervarsity match, placing in the top 30 overall with a time of 18.42 for 5k cross country at the Liscombe Cross Country held in Nashville.

Meanwhile Damien O Boyle, of Craughwell AC continues his successful American athletics career. Following a successful stint with McNeese University, O Boyle is now with Louisiana University, and is expecting to start his indoor season shortly.

Pre-Christmas, he had a good win at the ULM Warhawk Invite 4-mile Cross Country race in a fine time of 20:33 to win by six seconds.

National Indoors

Athletics Ireland have announced a series of Indoor Micro Meets for February 20th and 21st, to be held in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin, with the aim being to provide qualification events for those elite athletes seeking to qualify for major championships this year such as the European Indoors and Olympics.

It is hoped some of Galway’s elite level athletes will get an invitation