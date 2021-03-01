Galway Athletics Report (week ending 28th February 2021)

print

European Indoors

The European Athletics Indoor Championships, will be held this weekend in Torun, Poland, from March 5th to 7th, with 24 Irish athletes toeing the line.

Several of our top performers from the 2019 edition of this championships return in 2021, including medalists Mark English and Ciara Mageean, along with semi-finalist Phil Healy, while there are several Irish athletes who can additionally target a final or better, most notably 800m record breakers Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Nadia Power, along with Andrew Coscoran, Sean Tobin and John Travers among others.

Galway athletics clubs provides two key members of the Irish management team, with Paul McNamara of Athenry AC leading the team in the role of Athletics Ireland High Performance Director, and he is assisted by Matt Lockett of GCH, who is the National Endurance Coordinator.

International action

NUI Galway and GCH alumni Aisling Joyce, now running with Bradley University in the USA, continued her good Indoor form as she placed fifth in the Mile race at the Missouri Valley Indoor Championships held last weekend.

Joyce clocked 5.06 for the Mile, at the meet which was held in Iowa.

Connacht Regional Squad Online Session

Connacht Athletics are providing an Online session for selected regional level juvenile athletes, on Saturday March 6th next from 12pm to 1pm, on Zoom

Athletes will by now have been notified on selection and contacted by the Regional Development officers, Conor Wilson and Bashir Hussain, who will lead the seminar.

Return to Athletics

Galway Athletics Board are keen to see an early return to Sport in general in the coming months, and have made representations to National sporting bodies and the Minister for Sport among others, with proposals to return to training next month and to competition by summer. The board are hopeful of a positive response at the upcoming Covid plan review date of early April.