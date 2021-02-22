Galway Athletics Report (week ending 21st February 2021)

print

National Indoors

The Athletics Ireland National Indoor Micro Meets, were held with great success in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin, last weekend, with some superb races across the two-day programme, including many European qualification times.

Galway had two athletes competing. Cillin Greene of GCH had an impressive season opener in the Men’s 400m, in a high-quality field. After a flying start, Greene led the field all the way to the home straight, and eventually finished fourth overall in a time of 48.06, in a blanket finish.

Nicole Walsh (Galway City Harriers AC), in her first outing of the season, finished in third spot in her heat of the Women’s 400m, behind Grainne Moynihan (West Muskerry A.C) and Catherine McManus (DCH AC)

International action

Galway’s Alanna Lally, running with Temple University in the USA, continued her good Indoor form as she won the 800m at the Camel City Invitational event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.



Competing in the 800m Elite Finals, Lally put on her best indoor performance of the season as she crossed the finish line at 2:05.88 for third place. She was the top college athlete in the event as she finished behind two professional runners. Lally’s time places her at 12th nationally in the US this season.

Lally also competed in the Distance medley relay event competed in the DMR event, where her Temple team finished sixth with a time of 11:24.55.