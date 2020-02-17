Galway Athletics Report (week ending 16th February)

Irish Intervarsities Indoor Championships

The Irish Universities Indoor Track and Field Championships were held Saturday last in Athlone, and saw NUI Galway impress with their best championships ever, coming home with several individual medals and team podium finishes.

The squads have progressed rapidly under the guidance of expert coaches Brendan Glynn and Matt Lockett, and last weekend’s performance bore testament to the great work done by athletes and coaches over the last number of years.

The NUI Galway Ladies team won silver with a superball-round team display, while the Men’s squad placing third team overall.

Winners on the day included Sarah Quinn in the 60m hurdles in a new NUIG record, Pierre Murchan, who stormed to victory in the 3000min new IUAA record of 8.13, and Roland Surlis, first in the 800m in a new NUIG record of 1.56.

Pierre Murchan of NUI Galway ,centre, winner IUAA 3k, with left David McGlynn of UCC , second and right Thomas McStay bronze, also NUIG ( Credit John O Connor)

NUIG Ladies relay squad won the 4x200m, via the flying quartet of Sarah Quinn, Sinead Treacy, Nicole Walsh and Aishling Forkan, setting a new NUIG record in the process.

There were silver medal wins for Nicole Walsh in the 400m, Ellie O’Toole in the 800m, and Andrew Murphy in the Weight for distance throw.

NUIG athletes also won bronze medals via Bridget Mc Dyer in the Shot Putt, Shane Mooney over 60m Hurdles, Sarah Quinn again over 60m flat, and Thomas McStay, who was third in the 3000m.

Fixtures

Maree 8km

The Maree 8km Run will be held on Sunday, February 23rdnext at 12 noon. Race HQ is at Maree Community Centre.

Gort 5km

The annual Gorgeous Gort 5km due to be held Sunday last 16th February in Gort was postponed due to storm warnings. The race will now take place March 1st next.

Connacht Indoors

The Connacht Indoor Championships takes place in the AIT Arena in Athlone this weekend, February 22nd and 23rd.

The competition will take place over two days, with the U12 and U13 ages competing on Saturday from 10 am to 4pm, the Seniors and Masters adults on the track from 4.45pm to 7pm on Saturday evening, and the U14-19 age groups competing on the Sunday from 10 am.

Connacht Schools Cross Country

The Connacht Schools Cross Country finals due to be held last Saturday in Bushfield, Loughrea were postponed and will now be held Wednesday 26th February at 12 noon.