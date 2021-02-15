Galway Athletics Report (week ending 14th February 2021)

print

USA action

Galway 800m star Alanna Lally, running with Temple University in Pennsylvania, continued her good early season form, as she placed second in a high quality 800m in a time of 2.09.24 at the third H Town track meet in Houston, Texas.

Aisling Joyce, of Bradley University in Illinois also ran well, as she placed third in the Ladies mile, in 5.11, at the Indiana State Invitational on Saturday afternoon last

National Indoors

Athletics Ireland hosts a series of Indoor Micro Meets for this weekend February 20th and 21st, to be held in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin, with the aim being to provide qualification events for those elite athletes seeking to qualify for major championships this year such as the European Indoors and Olympics.

Some of Galway’s top elite athletes will compete, with likely starters including Nicole Walsh of GCH over 400m, and Sean Breathnach in the Shot.

Athletics Ireland Club Challenge

Athletics Ireland is rolling out a new Club Challenge via the Development Team starting this week. A 6 week in house club league challenge across 6 events – 200m, 400m, Speed Bounce, 100m, Stepper and 300m – will take place over the coming six-week block.

All clubs and athletes must be registered with Athletics Ireland in order to take part in the challenge. Full details from Conor Wilson of Athletics Ireland