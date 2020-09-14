Galway Athletics Report (Monday, 14th August 2020)

National Junior Track and Field Championships

The second and final day of the National Junior Track and Field Championships were held Sunday in Santry, Dublin, with many of Galway’s top young athletes competing.

Galway City Harriers athletesGCH secured double gold in the 400m Hurdles event, via two superb performances by Seren O’Toole and Conor Hoade, with both cruising to comfortable victories. O’Toole won the Junior Ladies hurdles in 64.88, with Hoade storming home to take the Junior Men’s crown in in 56.78.

Richard Kamson of GCH became the Irish Junior Triple Jump Champion after smashing his club record, producing a final round best jump of 13.66 metres to take the title.

In the 100m Hurdles, GCH’s Aoibhe Deeley was very impressive clocking a brilliant 16.55seconds, to take a silver medal.

Elsewhere among GCH athletes who travelled to compete, Barry Murphy was ninth in the fastest ever Junior 800m final while Aoife Waldron finished eighth in her High Jump & 11th in Triple Jump.

In the Men’s 3000m, Aaron Brennan almost secured another medal for the club with an excellent 4th place, as clubmate Cian Coyne ran a very respectable time in his 3000m heat.

Craughwell AC saw some good performancefrom their strong Junior squad of athletes, with Oisin Davis having an excellent day to place sixth in the 800m final, while William Fitzgerald was eighth in the 3000m final. Ross McGuiness, Anthony Boyle, Emma O Boyle also competed in the 3000m with Ellie Cronin also performing well in the 400m hurdles.

Fixtures – Castlegar AC Cross Country

The Castlegar AC Cross Country open event takes place in Merlin Woods City Park in Doughiska, Saturdaynext 19th September. A full schedule of Juvenile and Adult races will be on the programme.

The events feature the Galway Novice championships at adult level, which will be incorporated into the Ladies 4km and men’s 6km races. These kick off at 12noon and 12.45 respectively. The Juvenile races will start from 2pm onwards. Entry is online Only on Eventmaster.ie.