Galway Athletics Report (9th May 2022)

Galway 5k Series

Stephen Casserly of Castlegar AC won the second leg of the 2022 EY sponsored Galway 5k Series held on a hilly circuit in Loughrea on Tuesday last in a fast time of 16.48, ahead of Michael Ryan of Donore Harriers in second and Adrian Grogan also of Castlegar in third

Grainne Ni Uallachain of GCH won the Ladies section in a fast time of 18.32 ahead of clubmates Kathryn Casserly in second and Julie Bradshaw third

This week’s race is on in Caltra with Race four in Craughwell next week

Irish Milers Club

Galway athletes travel to Belfast this weekend to compete at the second Irish Milers Club event of the season, with many of the country’s top middle-distance athletes will compete in high quality races. Galway will have strong representation from GCH, Craughwell and other clubs at the event which is on Saturday next May 14th.

Some names to watch out for include Keith Fallon of GCH who will go over 800 metres, while in the Ladies events the likes of Ellen Moran also GCH over 5000m, and Ella O Connor of GCH and Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell will look to start their track seasons off well.

Connacht Schools

The South and North Connacht Schools Athletics events kicked off last week for Post Primary Schools Dangan hosted the South Connachts last week, with a huge attendance of close on 700 students taking part across a full day’s programme of events at Minor and Junior level.

Athlone IT hosts this week’s events, with all roads leading to the Irish Schools finals on June 4th in Tullamore

Dingle Marathon

Catherine Thornton of GCH was second in the Ladies Half Marathon in 1.26 in Dingle last Saturday, continuing her impressive season, after her third place in Limerick the week before.