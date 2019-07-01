Galway Athletics Report

National Juvenile Track and Field Championships

Day one of the National Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field championships were held on Saturday last in Tullamore, with the U9-11 Juvenile paired events and the U12 and U13 individual championships taking place.

Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC continued his great season winning National gold with a huge jump if 5.09 metres to win the U13 Boys Long Jump, and Fahy also claimed bronze in the U13 Boys 80m sprint. Loughrea AC Boys won bronze in the U13 Boys relay event

Craughwell AC athletes excelled with some exceptional performances, with the highlight coming via Darragh Kelly in the U13 Boys High Jump, when he leaped to gold and the National title with a record-equaling 1.56metre jump. Lauren Morgan and Mia Hollingsworth combined well to win silver in the paired U11 Girls Long Jump, while Ella Farrelly secured bronze in the U13 Girls Long Jump with a fantastic 4.58m effort to take third spot. The club also secured a bronze team medal via the U12 girls’ squad, in the final of the 4x100m relay.

Darragh Kelly of Craughwell AC winner National U13 High Jump at the National Juvenile Track and Field championships last weekend.

Tuam AC had a great day’s success, with their U10 Boys Pair of Eanna McGrath and Cian McGinn winning gold in the 500m paired event with a combined time of 3.02.86. Ciaran O’Donnell also from Tuam AC won a superb silver medal in the U12 Boys High Jump with a 1.30m clearance. Tuam AC Boys relay team won silver at U10 level.

Tuam AC pair Eanna McGrath and Cian McGinn winners of the U10 Boys 500m team event at the National Juvenile Track and Field championships last weekend.

GCH secured a medal win via Ben Moran who jumped a huge 4.24m in the U12 Boys Long jump to win a bronze medal in the U12 boys’ event.

National Track and Field League

Galway County Ladies and Men’s team, and GCH men’s teams all competed in Round two of the National Track and Field League, which was held in Athlone IT last Sunday. All three Galway teams secured enough points to advance to the National league final, which will be held July 20th next in Tullamore

Galway Ladies, under the management of Sarah Finnegan, scored a massive 102 points to take them into the final in top spot, with wins coming via Regina Casey in the 3000m, Aisling Joyce in the Steeplechase, Sinead Treacy over 400m, and the 4x100m relay squad, along with second places for the 4*400m relay team, Veronica Burke in the 1500m Walk and via Laura Nally over 200m. Galway Men’s team placed fourth in Division one to make the final along with GCH Men’s team who made it through in the eighth and final spot.

World University Games

Galway athlete Alanna Lally of UCD travels to compete on the Irish squad at the World University Games which take place from July3rd to 14th in Napoli in Italy. Lally will compete in the 800m with her first race off on July 10th.

International selection

Robert McDonnell GCH who has been called up for the Irish team for the upcoming European Youth Olympics in Baku

Some of Galway’s top young athletes secured international call-ups over the last week for this summer’s major championships.

Robert McDonnell of Galway City Harriers has been selected on the Irish team for the 400m and 4 x 400m relay for the European Youth Olympics to be held in Baku in July, from the 20th to 28th.

Cillin Greene of GCH has been selected to run on the Irish 4x400m team for the upcoming European U23 Championships in Gavle, Sweden, which will be held from the 11th – 14th July 2019. Joining him will be Sarah Quinn of NUIG AC and St Colman’s Mayo, who will compete on the Irish 4x100m relay and in the 100m Hurdles

Kyle Moorhead of Presentation College Athenry has been selected to run on the Irish team in the 1500m Steeplechase at the Upcoming Schools International Track and Field meeting in Saturday 20th July in Swansea, Wales.

Grant Thornton Corporate 5K

Jamie Fallon of Craughwell AC, running for Winters Property Management, was a clear winner of the Grant Thornton Corporate 5K Team Challenge Galway, held at a sweltering Ballybrit Racecourse on Thursday last. Fallon clocked17.30 to take a clear win ahead of Dave Evans and Thomas Scarry in second and third. Michelle Egan of GCH representing DHKN was first lady over the line in a time of 21.31

Summer Camps

Tuam AC, Craughwell AC and Galway City Harriers all host Athletics Summer camps this month, with Loughrea and Craughwell also holding camps in August. Tuam host their event between July 22nd to 26th in St Jarlath’s College Tuam. Craughwell AC’s camp will be held from July15th to 19th at their club grounds beside the national school, and Galway City Harriers will hold their inaugural summer camp from July 15thto 19th, in the Regional Sports Centre in Dangan. Loughrea hold a Summer camp at St Brigid’s College from August 5th

Fixtures

This weekend sees more National championships action taking place, with the Irish Life Health Junior and U23 Outdoors being held in Tullamore on Saturday next July 6th, and Sunday seeing the Juvenile Track and Field championship programme continuing ,again in Tullamore