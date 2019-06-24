Galway Athletics Report

National Combined Events

Micheal Breathnach of GCH on the podium after winning National decathlon title, with second and third Peter O’Connor and Conor Gaffney and Georgina Drunk, Athletics Ireland

Conor Hoade of Galway City Harriers was in superb form as he won the U16 boys pentathlon gold at the National Combined Events championships held last weekend in Santry. The multi talented Hoade top scored with 4146 points across the five disciplines of Hurdles, 800m, Shot Putt, High Jump and Long Jump to take the National title.

Mathieu Madden also of GCH won silver in the U15 Boys event with a fine all round performance, with Liam Shaw of Athenry AC also doing well in fourth place.

In the arduous ten event decathlon, Michael Breathnach of GCH performed superbly as he put in two incredibly consistent days of athletics to win the National decathlon title in a competitive Senior Men’s event.

Eoghan Jennings of GCH was also on the decathlon podium, as won a superb silver medal in the Youth Men’s event

Tailteann Games

Barry Murphy and Robert Urquhart GCH who competed for Connacht at the Tailteann Games in Dublin

Galway were well represented at the historic Tailteann Games, the inter provincial athletics competition held last Saturday in Santry in Dublin

Kyle Moorhead of Calasanctius College and Craughwell AC impressed, as he won silver in the Steeplechase with a typically strong run.

GCH athletes also competed with distinction in the colours of their schools, with Aoibhe Deeley running superbly to take bronze in the 80m hurdles, Eimear Rowe fourth over 300m, Barry Murphy 7th in the 1500m and Robert Urquhart also 7th in the 400m

Sean Cotter, Ross McGuinness, Lukas Schukat, all of Craughwell also competed on the Connacht squad, along with Aibhidh Ni Mhaille of Carraroe /GCH and Aoibheann Farrell of Loughrea

England U20 and U23 Championships

Nicole Walsh of GCH made the trip to Bedford in the UK last weekend to compete at the English U20 and U23 championships

Walsh qualified for the 400m final coming through her heat in 56.73.

Also competing were NUIG athlete Sarah Quinn, over the 100m hurdles, along with Jonah Erugo of GCH and Sinead Treacy of Craughwell Ac who competed over 200m

Irish Milers Club

Jack Miskella of Craughwell AC continued his good early season form, breaking four minutes for the first time over 1500m at the IMC Meet in Belfast last Saturday.

Miskella clocked 3.59 and continues to impress with every race. Finley Daly of NUIG ran 4.06 over 1500m also. Jack Maher ran a fast 1.58 over 800m.

Fixtures

Grant Thornton 5k

The Grant Thornton 5K takes place at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit this Thursday June 27th at 7.30pm. The event is a team based event and there will be limited entry on the night available.