Galway Athletics Report

Connacht Juvenile and Adult Track and Field Championships

Day two of the Connacht Championships were held on Saturday 15th June last in Sligo IT with the U14-19 Juvenile events and the Adult Championships taking place.

GCH athletes reaped the rewards with several gold medal winners and qualifiers for the Nationals after a very successful outing across the board.

Conor Hoade excelled as he won triple gold for GCH with strong performances to take gold medals in the U16 Boys 100m hurdles, the 250m hurdles and later followed this up with a jump of 5.79m to win the long jump.

There were also several double gold winners for the city club, via Seren O’Toole, who won the U18 400m hurdles and 400m, Chloe Casey won the U18 Girls 100m hurdles and the long jump. The very consistent Barry Murphy won both the U18 boys 800m and 1500m, and Conor Trehy won gold in both the Long jump and Triple jump at U17 Boys’ level. Nicole Quirke sprinted to a double win in the U16 Girls 100m and 200m, while Mathieu Madden won the U15 boys 100m and high jump.

Nicole Quirke of GCH who won the Connacht U16 Girls 100m and 200m titles

GCH also secured several other Connacht titles, via Eoghan Jennings at U18 level in the 400m, Richard Kamsen (U18) in Triple Jump, Eimear Rowe in the U17 Girls 400m, Andrew Egan at U17 Boys over 100m, Shaun Gilligan in the U17 Boys 200m race, Aoife Waldron U16 Girls Triple Jump, Daragh Jennings took gold in the U16 Boys 1500m race, as did Evan Moran over the U14 Boys 80m hurdles

GCH U18 Girls squad claimed Connacht relay gold with a squad of Seren O’Toole, Chloe Casey, Aoibhe Deeley and Emma Jane Moran.

Caoimhe Kilkenny of Ballinasloe and District AC had a great sprint double gold win in the U14 Girls 80m and 200m, while Siobhan Geaney of South Galway AC won the U14 1500m.

In the Sprint hurdles, Nicole Duffy won gold for Clare River Harriers in the U14 Girls. In the field events, Grace Bermingham won Gold in the High Jump for South Galway AC, while Danielle Fitzpatrick won gold for Tuam AC in the Shot Putt, and clubmate Aoife Hession won gold in the Javelin throw.

In the U14 Boys, Cian McNelis stormed to victory in the 800m in the colours of Athenry AC

At U15 level, Sophie Farrell of South Galway AC took gold in the 200m Girls event. The talented Fauve Aylmer won gold for Craughwell in the U15 800m, and Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea AC won double gold in the 250m Hurdles and the Sprint hurdlestitle. In the field Siofra Davis of Craughwell AC claimed the High Jump title, while Caitlin Griffin of Loughrea AC claimed the U15 Javelin. Craughwell AC took U15 relay honours

In the U15 Boys races, David Mannion of South Galway AC claimed triple gold, winning 200m gold, later he added the 800m title in a fast 2.08 clocking and then took victory over the sprint hurdles, with brother Stephen Mannion winning gold in the Long Jump and two track silvers. South Galway AC also won the Relay title

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC was another triple winner, as claimed gold in the 250m Hurdles and the Discus and Shot Putt events. Cian Lavan of Craughwell AC won the Pole Vault, with clubmate Evan Hallinan winning the Triple Jump.

At U16 level, Sophie O Brien of Craughwell AC won the High Jump, with Tuam AC winning the Girls relay race. Lukas Schukat of Craughwell AC claimed gold in the U16 Boys Triple Jump

In the U17 Girls section, Aoibheann Farrell of Loughrea AC won double gold in taking both the Triple Jump and the High Jump titles. Alisha Larkin of Craughwell AC took gold in the Long Jump, while Craughwell AC won the U17 girls relay.

At U17 Boys level, James Furey won gold in the High Jump for Craughwell AC

In the U18 Girls, Eilis Keogh of Corrib AC won the High Jump, Leanagh Gilligan of Craughwell AC claimed Triple Jump gold,

At U18 Boys level, Samuel Ukaga of Loughrea AC won gold in the 110m Hurdles. Kyle Moorhead of Craughwell took gold in the Steeplechase with an impressive display. Ryan Gallagher cleared 6.04 metres to win the Long Jump for Craughwell AC, while in the U19 Boys section, Patrick Noonan claimed gold in the 1500m competing for Craughwell AC

At Senior and Masters Level, Majella Loftus of GCH won double gold with some great sprinting over 100m and 200m. Craughwell’s Sinead Treacy ran a super 400m to take gold over the one lap distance. Mary Barrett of Loughrea AC continued her great form winning three events in Hurdles, Shot Putt and Discus, with Tuam AC’s Leonie Hegarty also securing Masters Golds in the field events

In the Men’s events, Jack Miskella of Craughwell AC continued his good season as he won the Senior Men’s 1500m and claimed silver over 800m, At Masters level, Ronnie Warde of Craughwell won Masters 100m sprint gold. In the field, Justin Lane of Tuam AC and Ronan Gately of Caltra And District AC secured multiple gold medals at Masters level, as did Seamus Lynch of GCH, who won Triple Jump gold and shared High Jump gold with Lane.

National 5 Mile Championships

Martin Keane of Athenry AC continued his winning ways at National level, claiming the Over 75 National 5 Mile title at the National 5 Mile road race, held Saturday last at the Irish Runner 5-mile event in the Phoenix Park in Dublin

Ian Egan of Castlegar AC claimed M50 bronze in the event, with a strong run clocking 29.14.

International results

Several Galway athletes travelled to Switzerland for the famed Geneva International track meet last Saturday. Despite the stormy conditions, Alanna Lally clocked a season best 2.04.96 over 800m, while Sarah Quinn of NUIG ran a solid 11.79 over 100m and 13.74 in the 100m Hurdles, and GCH athlete Cillin Greene ran 48.1 over 400m.

Killeeneen NS 5k

John Whiriskey of South Galway AC won the annual Killeeneen National School 5k race, held last Thursday, 13th June, in a time of 17.15. Sean Hanley of GCH was second with third home Damien Larkin of Craughwell AC.

The first lady was Edel Kelly of Athenry AC in 19.40, with Yvonne Fehily also of Athenry AC in second and Bridget Jacobsen of GCH third home.

John Whiriskey of South Galway AC, winner of the annual Killeeneen National School 5k race

Edel Kelly of Athenry AC, the first lady of the annual Killeeneen National School 5k race

Bullaun NS 8k

The Bullaun 8k was held Friday last in perfect conditions, and it was Spanish visitor Ricard Perez who took the race victory in a fast 27.07. Second over the line was Conor Dolan, with Greg Lundon from South Galway in third. In the Ladies, there was a third win in five races in Bullaun for Jane Ann Meehan from GCH, who was the first lady in 30.40, with the second home the returning Sarah Collins of GCH and third going to Grainne Ni Uallachain also from the city club.

Top 3 Men in Bullaun 8km L To R Greg Lundon third, winner Ricard Perez and second,Conor Dolan (Credit John O’Connor)

Ballinderry NS 5k

The Ballinderry NS 5k was held Sunday, 16th June; last and first home was Paul Kearney of Tuam AC.

Fixtures

National Events

It is a busy weekend on the National calendar as the Outdoor Track and Field championships start up.

This Saturday sees AAI Games and the Tailteann Inter Provincial Schools competitions, with the Irish Life Health Combined Events taking place over both Saturday and Sunday

Irish Milers Club

The Belfast Irish Milers Club Meet will be held Saturday next 22nd June 2019 with several Galway based athletes travelling to compete.