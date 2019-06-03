Galway Athletics Report

Irish Schools Track and Field Juvenile Championships

Robert McDonnell of Colaiste na Coiribe who ran a European Youth Olympics qualifying time in the Senior Boys 200m winning silver.

The All Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships were held on Saturday last June 1st in Tullamore, and there was great success for many Galway athletes, including two gold medal wins in what is a hugely competitive event.

Liam Shaw of Presentation College Athenry impressed in the Minor Boys, as he won the Shot Putt title by a huge margin, and set a new Irish Schools record of 16metres 52cm.

Liam Shaw of Presentation Athenry, All Ireland Schools Shot Putt champion

Christian Ogbemudia of Merlin College Irish Schools was another who struck gold, winning the Minor Boys 100m in a flying 11.90 seconds.

Robert McDonnell of Colaiste Na Coiribe in the city won silver over 200m in the Senior Boys event and set a second European Youth Olympics qualifying time in the process. McDonnell clocked a swift 21.77 seconds for 200m to finish just behind winner Aaron Sexton. The talented GCH athlete also took a second medal later, winning bronze in the 400m.

There were further medal wins for Galway schools via Carraroe athlete Daragh Jennings who won silver in the Junior Boys’ Discus, Calum Healy of Presentation Athenry claimed silver in the Junior boys 80m Hurdles and Aoife Deeley of St. Killians College New Inn, who secured bronze in the Intermediate girls 80m Hurdles.

Merlin College had further sprint success with a bronze medal team win in 4 x 100m Minor Boys event, a product of the excellent work put in by the school in recent years.

Sam Ukaga of St Brigid’s College Loughrea, Co. Galway, competing in the Senior Boys Long Jump event during the Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships Credit Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Galway 5km Series

Shauna Bocquet, Craughwell AC, race winner at the prestigious VHI Womens Mini marathon in Dublin on Sunday last and at Galway 5k series in Tuam. Pic Credit John O’Connor



The 2019 Galway 5km Series continued Tuesday last in Tuam, with over 650 athletes finishing the fifth race of the series on a brand new and fast course. Ross McGuinness of Craughwell AC was first athlete home in a time of 16.45, to take his first win of the series. Local athlete Sean Burke of Tuam AC came home next in a solid 16.56, with Ed Maher placing third in 17.02

First lady home was Regina Casey of GCH in time of 17.51, again winning her second race of the series. Grainne Ni Uallachain came home second for GCH in 18.07 and Edel Kelly of Athenry AC came in third. Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC was first wheelchair athlete again in a fast time of 15.58

The final leg of the series is this Tuesday with GCH hosting the grand finale in Kilcornan Estate in Clarenbridge on June 4th at 8pm

Galway Senior, Masters and Junior Track and Field Championships

Day two of The Galway Senior, Masters and Junior Track and Field Championships was held last Thursday May 30th with another full programme of events

Jack Dempsey of GCH took the Senior Men’s 200m title, with Jim Phelan also of GCH winning gold in the Masters. Sarah Quinn of NUI Galway was the fastest lady over 200m, with Masters Gold going to GCH star Majella Loftus.

Brendan Lynch of Loughrea AC took gold in the gruelling Men’s 400 hurdles event.

Keith Fallon of GCH impressed as he clocked 1.57 to win the Men’s 800m ,with Jack Miskella of Craughwell AC also breaking 2 minutes. Maebh Brannigan of GCH had a good run to win the Ladies County title over 800m.

David Carter stormed to victory with a powerful display of front running to take the Men’s 5000m crown in 16.18 ahead of John Whiriskey of South Galway AC and GCH’S Gerry Carty. Regina Casey of GCH was equally impressive in claiming gold in the Ladies 3000m in 10.13

Michael Breathnach of GCH won the Senior Men’s Discus and Weight throws competition with Sarah Finnegan winning the Senior Discus in the Ladies. Mary Barrett of Loughrea AC struck gold claiming the Masters Discus title and Leonie Hegarty of Tuam AC won the Ladies Weight for distance. Tommy Farragher won O65 Gold in both of the throws.

Jerry Keary and Ellie Cronin, both of Craughwell AC won the High Jump titles, with Daniel Callanan Forde of Loughrea and Leanagh Gilligan of Craughwell taking the Triple Jump titles at Junior level and Craughwell’s Sarah Finnegan and Shane Rourke of Tuam winning Senior gold.

Craughwell AC teams made it a clean sweep in the Relays, winning all four events over 4x100m and 4x400m in men’s and Womens competitions,

The final night of events will be held in Dangan this Thursday, the 6th June will see the 10000m, mile, plus two sprints events on the track over 300m.

Entry is 5 euro with entries in advance via clubs and some limited availability on the night from 6.30 pm. Guests are most welcome if with AAI registered clubs.



Connacht Juvenile Track and Field Championships

The Connacht Juvenile Track and Field Championships take place next Saturday in Dangan, at the Regional Sports Centre track. The vents will see the U9 to 11 pairs competitions, and the U12 and U 13 individual events.

Day two of the Connacht championships will be held on Saturday 15th June in Sligo IT

Tribal Games Castlegar

The annual Tribal Games track and field event hosted by Castlegar AC were held Saturday, 1st June last on a pristine grass track in Merlin Woods Park, Doughiska. A huge attendance took part in the programme which featured children’s sprints, and distance races, Shot, Javelin, and Long Jump, for U8s to U16 age groups

Exciting races were held late in the evening with some top-class action in the adult events.

On the track, Jack Dempsey of GCH won the Men’s 100m while Paul Byrne of St Abbans and Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell AC won the 400m a nd David Reilly of Loughrea AC won the Masters Mile.

In the main events of the evening, Regina Casey gave an impressive display of front running in winning the Ladies Mile in 5.24 with a great race in the Men’s seeing Shane Fitzsimons of Mullingar Harriers holding off a top-class field to claim victory in 4.33 ahead of Damien Landers of Ennis Track and Jamie Crowe of Lamar, USA. Aoife O’Brien and Rory Chesser were most impressive winners in the 2000m steeplechase events.

Damien Landers of Ennis Track won the Castlegar 5k held Sunday June 2nd at Galway Racecourse. Landers clocked 15.30 in a gale force wind, just ahead of visitor Jamie Crowe and third home Kevin Chesser of Ennis Track AC. Sinead Foran of GCH was first lady in 19.22, with Edel Kelly of Athenry AC second and Sinead King third

Fixtures

The annual Portumna Forest 10k, Half Marathon, Full Marathon, 50k and 100k series of races take place next weekend, Saturday, 8 the June form 7 am. Races will be held in Portumna Forest Park.