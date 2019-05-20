Galway Athletics Report

Galway 5km Series

Rob Lennon of Castlegar just ahead of Cathal O’Reilly of Loughrea at the finish of the Loughrea leg of the Galway 5km series ( Credit John S O’Connor)

The 2019 Galway 5km Series continued Tuesday last in Loughrea AC, with close on 700 athletes finishing the third leg of the event. Rob Lennon of Castlegar AC was first man home in a fast 16.43, just pipping local athlete Cathal O’Reilly of Loughrea AC, second in the same time, with just metres separating the pair in an exciting finale. The ever consistent Kevin Moore placed third in 16.56. First lady home was Jane Ann Meehan of GCH in time of 18.45, with Aine O’Farrell of Athenry, second in 19.48 and her clubmate Edel Kelly clocking 20.22 for third.

Athenry AC will be hosting the series on Tuesday May 21st, with Tuam AC holding the fifth leg on May 28th.

National Track and Field League

Galway City Harriers Men’s team and Galway County Women’s and Men’s track and field teams all competed with distinction in the opening round of the National Track and Field League held Sunday last May 19th in Templemore, Tipperary.

GCH Men’s squad placed second overall behind Kildare County in their Premier League section. The city squad featured wins from Jack Dempsey over 100m, Keith Fallon over 800m in 1.55, Michael Breathnach in the Discus, and Brendan Staunton in the Shot Putt, with other strong performers including Eoghan and Cliff Jennings, Sebastian Ducrois, Dylan Corr, Jonah Erugo, David Carter , Henrique Nkolovata and James Frizzell

Galway Ladies also impressed in the Premier Division with a top placing, with over 100 points, and victories coming via the 4x400m relay squad of Nicole Walsh, Sinead Gaffney, Arlene Earls and Laura Nally, Rachel Finnegan in the 400m hurdles, Laura Nally in the 200m and Maeve Curley in the walk, and backed up by second place finishes from Aisling Joyce (1500m), Sarah Finnegan in the 100m hurdles, Nicole Walsh in the 400m, Leanagh Gilligan in the Long and triple jump, Ellie Cronin in the high jump, 4x100m relay team (Lydia Doyle, Nicole, Aisling Keady and Freya Bohan) and Lydia Doyle in the 100m.

Galway Men’s county team under manager Sean McDermott had a solid start, with Brendan Lynch of Loughrea winning 400 Hurdles, and strong points scores from Justin Lane, Tommy Farragher, Sam Ukaga, Daniel Callanan, Jerry Keary and Jack Miskella among others.

Round two of the League will be held Sunday 30th June next.

Galway Senior, Masters and Junior Track and Field Championships

The Galway Senior, Masters and Junior Track and Field Championships events this year will be held over three Thursday evenings in Dangan, with a 7pm start each night. This Thursday May 23rd sees the following events – on the track the order of events will be 100m and 110 hurdles, 100m, Race walks, 400m, 1500m, while the field events will feature Shot Putt, Javelin, and the Long Jump. The event will feature many of Galway’s top competitors, and several athletes chasing European qualifying standards will compete in the field and on the track. Sprint events will be run with the wind to chase fast times.





The events on the 30th May include the 3000m Women, 5000m Men, 200m, 800m, and 400m hurdles and relays on the track with the High jump, Triple jump, Discus, Weight for distance in the field, while Day three the 6th June will see the 10000m, mile, plus two sprints events on the track

Entry is 5 euro with entries in advance via clubs and some limited availability on the night from 6.30 pm. Guests are most welcome if with AAI registered clubs.





Connacht Schools Track and Field Juvenile Championships

Kyle Moorhead of Presentation College Athenry, double gold winner at The Connacht Schools leading over 800m

The Connacht Schools Track and Field Juvenile Championships was held Thursday last in Athlone IT

There were some excellent performances by Galway athletes with many qualifying for the All Ireland School Championships to be held on June 1st in Tullamore.

There were wins aplenty for Galway student athletes, including for Robert McDonnell of Colaiste Na Coiribe, Emma Moore of Presentation Athenry and Ailbhe Ni Mhaille of SCC Carraroe who all claimed double gold in their respective events. The hugely talented McDonnell won the Senior Boys 200m and 400m, Moorewon the 300m and 800m races at Intermediate Girls level with Ni Mhaille winning both the Discus and Shot Putt, also at Intermediate level.

At Minor level Mathieu Madden of Merlin College won the High Jump and his schoolmate Christian Ogbemitu stormed home to win the 100m. Matthew Mears of Seamount Kinvara won the 1500m title, while Evan Moran of Presentation College Athenry won the 75m Hurdles, and Liam Shaw also of Pres Athenry won the Shot Putt. Evan Quinn of Loughrea AC claimed the Long Jump title.

In the Girls section Caoimhe Farrell of Mercy Woodford was another standout on the day as she won a superb double in the Hurdles and the Long Jump. Diana Kamara of Merlin College won the Shot Putt. Leonore Church of Presentation Athenry won the Girls High Jump and Rachel Fahy of Colaiste Baile Chlair won gold in the 200m.

At Junior level there were wins for Ava McKeon of AM Ballinasloe in the 75m hurdles and Sophie Farrell won the 100m in the colours of Seamount College, while Shannon Daly of HRC Mountbellew took gold in the 200m.

Leah Toher of PC Headford impressed claiming 1500m gold and won the U16 Mile for good measure. Fauve Aylmer took a clear victory in the 800m for St Raphael’s Loughrea. Aoife Waldron of Colaiste Iognaid won the Triple Jump also in the Field, Ella Rafferty of Mercy Tuam won the Discus and Jade Moorhead of Presentation Athenry won the High Jump

In the Junior boys’ events. Calum Healy of Presentation Athenry emerged the winner in the 80m hurdles, with John Usifo of St Mary’s College winning the 100m sprint. In the middle-distance events, David Mannion of Seamount Kinvara was the winner, while William McDonnell of St Joseph’s Galway won the 1500m.

In the field, Daragh Jennings of SC Carraroe won the Discus with school mate Ethan De Paor winning the Hammer throw. Evan Hallinan of Presentation Athenry had a great day as he won the High Jump and Triple Jump double.

At Intermediate level Aoibheann Farrell was the top performer, claiming double gold for Mercy Woodford in the High Jump and Triple Jump. Aoibhe Deeley won the 80m hurdles for St Killians New Inn and Lauren McNally won the Javelin for St Brigids Loughrea.

Presentation Athenry had a good day at Inter Boys level with wins for Conor Hoade in the 100m hurdles, Conor Trehy who won the triple jump and a great performance via Kyle Moorhead who won a tough double taking both the 800m title and the 1500m Steeplechase.

Barry Murphy won the 1500m title for St Enda’s Galway. Sean Cotter of Calasanctius Oranmore won an exciting 3000m just pipping Ross McGuinness of PC Athenry in a sprint for the line. David Hillary of HRC Mountbellew won the U16 Mile. Hamsley Omokah of Merlin College took the honours in the 200m continuing their sprint dominance, while In the Field, Ricardis Lingaitis of St Mary’s won Hammer gold

At Senior level, Jack Maher of Clifden CS won the 1500m just ahead of Aaron Brennan of GCH/Claregalway. Richard Kamsen won the Triple jump, for Merlin College, with Sam Ukaga of St Brigids Loughrea jumping 5.98 metres to just pip Ryan Gallagher to victory in the Long Jump.

Ryan McNelis of Presentation Athenry clocked a fast 58.4 to win the 400 Hurdles for Presentation Athenry. James Kabana of St Mary’s Galway won the Hammer throw in the field section

In the Senior Girls, GCH athletes Seren O’Toole finished second in the 200m and 3rd in the 100m, while Aoife Sheehy took silver in the 400m hurdles.

Merlin College won two sprint relays, in the Minor and Senior Boys events, while Seamount Kinvara in the Junior Boys and Colaiste Einde at Senior Girls level were other relay winners for Galway schools

David Mannion of Seamount Kinvara racing home to win the Junior Boys 800m, with Daragh Jennings of SCC Carraroe just behind

(Schools Pics Credit: Darragh Browne)

Galway Juvenile B Championships and Combined Events

The inaugural Galway Juvenile B Championships and Combined Events will, take place this Sunday 26th May in Dangan

The Juvenile B Championships are open to those athletes who competed but did not medal at the Galway Juvenile U9-11 events, as well as an U8 Development event, while the Combined Events are a multi event competition for Juvenile, Senior and Masters over five events.

Mayfly 10km Oughterard

Mayfly 10 winner Greg Lundon (R) with Brian Vaughan of the organising committee

Greg Lundon of South Galway AC took the honours last Sunday at the 7th edition of the Mayfly 10k Challenge. The race is held over a testing course with a fast finish and Lundon powered home to victory in 36.40, clear of second place Aidan Kelly who clocked 37.33 and third was Donal Kelly in 37.53

First lady home was the inform Edel Reilly of Hollymount in a fast time of 39.49, with second s Emer O’Connell of Corrib AC and third was Carmel Coyne of Galway Tri Club

Sprint standards

Sarah Quinn of NUI Galway set a European qualifying 100m standard at last week’s Ton Na Ghaoithe meeting in Waterford. Quinn clocked a B standard of 11.83 seconds and will seek another this week at the Galway track and field competition, to target championship qualification.