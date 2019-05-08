Galway Athletics Report

Galway Track and Field Juvenile Championships

Day One of the 2019 Galway Track and Field Juvenile Championships was held Sunday last in summer like weather in Dangan, with the U9 to U12 age groups competing in front of a large attendance at the NUI Galway venue.

At U12 level, there were some great individual performances, with double golds for Keevagh Barry and Ben Moran. The opening event, the 60m sprint hurdles saw wins for Ben Moran of GCH and Lauren Kilduff of Craughwell AC. The 60m sprints were won by Keevagh Barry of Craughwell AC and Jeremiah Oifoh of Tuam AC.

Girls pairs podium L to R Lauren Loughrey and Laura Berrigan of Ballinasloe AC 2nd, Daisy Griffin and Carla Fahy Loughrea AC winners, and Ella Brennan and Lauren Casserly , Tuam AC 3rd

Victorious in the Long Jump were Keevagh Barry of Craughwell AC with her second gold and Ben Moran of GCH likewise securing his second gold of the day. The Turbo Javelin golds went to Kiera Mernagh of Craughwell AC and Conor Haverty of Tuam AC. Ciaran O’Donnell of Tuam AC and Emma O’Donovan of Craughwell AC claimed gold in the U12 High Jump. In the Shot Putt, Ruby Casey of East Galway and Padraic Kelly of Caltra and District AC won gold.

In the distance events over 600m the winners were Aisling Geaney of South Galway and Odhran O’Hare of Tuam AC. Craughwell U12 Girls and GCH U12 Boys teams won relay gold.

The U9, 10 and 11 competitions were team based with the top combined scores or times of two athletes per club in each event winning out

At U9 level, Daisy Griffin and Carla Fahy won the Girls Long Jump for Loughrea AC, while Ruairi MacNena and Jack O’Dwyer of Craughwell AC won the Boys event. In the Turbo Javelin, the Craughwell pairing of Lilly May Grealish and Leah Mahon won gold in the girls, with Shiloh Mihes and Shane Lalor of Tuam AC, winning out in the Boys section. On the track, the 60m event was won by the pair of Sally Fahey and Martha Macadam of South Galway AC in the girls and in the boys’ event, the winning team was that of Dean Garvey and Rhys Costello of Tuam AC. The 300m distance event team winners were Sally Fahey and Martha Macadam of South Galway AC with their second gold of the day, along with a great team win for Ryan Scully and Ruairi Connolly of Clare River Harriers in the boys’300m event. South Galway AC took the Girls relay title, while Tuam AC claimed U9 Boys Gold medals

U12 Boys Relay teams podium (L to R) Tuam AC 2nd, GCH, winners and Craughwell AC 3rd

In the U10 team competition, Sarah Donald and Ella Sisson of GCH won Long Jump gold in the girls event, with Oisin O’Donovan and Luke Connaughton, also of Craughwell, winning gold in the Boys event.

The 60m girls sprint event was won by the pair of Sarah Donald and Ella Sisson of GCH, making it a double gold for the GCH duo, with Callum McMahon and Alan Hallinan, a Craughwell pair, winning the Boys.

In the Turbo Javelin Sophie Kelly and Abbie Donoghue of Caltra and District AC won out in the Girls section, with Dara Breathnach with a massive 17.20 metres, and clubmate Matthew Murphy, of GCH claiming team gold in the Boys event,

U10 Girls 500m , fastest 3 on the day, L to R Remy Aylmer ( Craughwell AC ) 2nd, Eimear Fallon , Tuam ( 1st), Kate Kilkenny ( Ballinasloe and District ) 3rd





The 500m distance race event team winners were Eanna McGrath and Cian McGinn of Tuam AC in the Boys, with Remy Aylmer and Aisling Lavan, representing Craughwell AC, winning the Girls title. In the Relays, Tuam AC took the Boys title, while Galway City Harriers won gold in the Girls event,

At U11 level Rachel Warde and Mia Hollingworth of Craughwell AC won Long Jump gold in the girls, with the Craughwell pair of Sam Casey and Kai Watters winning gold in the Boys event. In the Turbo Javelin, Annalise Nally and Taillte O’Callaghan of Tuam AC emerged victorious, with Ethan Stace and Tom Malone, also of Craughwell, taking the honours in the Boys competition. The 60m girls’ event was won by the Craughwell AC pair of Lauren Morgan and Rachel Warde, with Tom Henry and Ryan Hession of Tuam AC taking gold in the Boys. In the final action of the day, the long distance 600m event, the team winners were Loughrea pair of fastest on the day Hazel Fahy and Hannah McGrath in the girls’ event, with Jack Cahill and Leo Molloy of Craughwell AC winning the Boys title. In the Relays, Tuam AC won gold in both Girls and Boys races.



U12 Girls Hurdles medallists

L to R, Jessica Kay GCH 2nd, Lauren Kilduff, Craughwell winner and 3rd place Corrib AC’s Ailbhe Walsh

Day two of the championships, for U13-19 athletes takes place Sunday next 12th May in Dangan

Limerick Marathon

Neasa De Burca (2nd lady), Martin Kearney (sub 3 hour), Elaine Walsh (Ladies Winner) ,all GCH, at Limerick marathon prize giving

GCH athletes had considerable success in the Limerick Marathon held Sunday last, as Elaine Walsh of GCH was the first lady home the Limerick marathon in a time of 2.59 while clubmate Neasa De Burca ran a great race and just missed the 3-hour mark with a superb 3.00.24. Martin Kearney of Galway City Harriers broke the 3-hour barrier at 64 years of age, clocking 2 hours 58 minutes, a phenomenal achievement for an incredibly talented and hardworking athlete

In the Half marathon, Culain O’Meara and Sinead Foran were first home for the city club in 1.23 and 1.27 respectively

Galway 5km Series

Winner Galway 5k series race 1 in Caltra, Cathal O’Reilly, Loughrea AC ( Pic Credit John O’Connor)

The opening race of the 2019 Galway 5km Series was held Tuesday last in Caltra, with a huge field of over 700 runners finishing the event on the traditionally fast course. Cathal O’Reilly of Loughrea AC was first man home in a solid time of 16.27 ahead of series regular Kevin Moore second in 16.34, and Conor Dolan third in 16.42.

First lady home was once again Regina Casey of GCH in a time of 17.58, with Niamh Hennelly also GCH, second in 19.38 and Edel Kelly of Athenry AC third in 20.12.

Irish Milers Club

Some of GCHs best middle-distance runners competed at the Irish Milers Club meet in Greystones with Keith Fallon making a comeback to track racing, winning his 800m heat in 1.56. Jack Maher of GCH ran a personal best clocking 4.02 over 1500m, Jack Miskella of Craughwell and GCH’s James Frizzell both clocked 4.06, while his clubmates Neill Keane clocked 4.09and Barry Murphy 4.12, both ran new bests. GCH athlete Maebh Brannigan ran an encouraging season opener of 2.19 over 800m

Over 3000m, new GCH signing Laura Shaughnessy ran 9.44, and NUI Galway athletes Aoife O’Brien and Orna Murray impressed with 10.23 and 10.27 respectively.GCH distance athletes Aaron Brennan with an 8.52,and John Moroney with a 9.06 time and a solid time over the Men’s 3k events

Fixtures

The Boston Scientific Block Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k and 5k series of race stakes place this Sunday, 12 May, 2019 from 8am at the Boston complex in Parkmore. Registration is on

