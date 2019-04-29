Galway Athletics Report

National Road Relays Championships

GCH Senior Ladies team who were 6th, Sinead Foran, Kathryn Casserly, Aisling Joyce

Galway teams turned out in force at the highly competitive National Road Relays championships held in Raheny, Dublin last Sunday 28th April, an event which features most of the country’s top endurance athletes.

Galway City Harriers Ladies team impressed placing sixth overall, with Kathryn Casserly, Aisling Joyce and Sinead Foran all combining well. GCH Senior Men’s team were a respectable 18thoverall with great runs from Aaron Brennan, Neal Keane, John Moroney, and backed up by Brian Bruton.

Castlegar fielded an amazing five teams across the events, with their Ladies Over 35 team placing a fine 15th and their Senior Ladies team in 18th overall, led off by a fast leg from Aoife Fallon. Castlegar’s Masters Men’s squad fielded two teams at O35 level placing 17th and 27th while their O50 Men’s team placed a solid 8th led by Ian Egan.

Castlegar AC teams who competed at National Road Relays

Front John Connolly, Sinead Keogh, Ailbhe Coyle

Middle Frank King, Aoife Fallon, Ger Nally, Michelle McLaughlin, Sean McDermott, Laura Mahony

Back L to R Ronan McNulty, Michael Begley, Pascal Silke, Shane Begley, Ian Egan

Missing from photo- Stephen Casserly

Galway Track and field championships

The County Galway Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field championships commence this weekend, on Sunday May 5th. This Sunday’s programme features the U9 to U11 pairs competition and U12 individual competition. Day two on the 12th May features the older ages from U13 to U19 age groups. Both days will be held in Dangan at the Regional Sports centre track. The events start at 10 am each day.

The Junior, Senior and Masters Track and Field events will follow the successful format of other years, with three evenings of competition in Dangan, on Thursday evenings, starting on May 23rd, and continuing on May 30th and June 6th.

Registration is open via club secretaries for the Juvenile programmes at present.

Windsor Galway 5k series

The 2019 Galway 5k series kicks off this week, with the first race tomorrow Tuesday April 30th at 7.45pm in Caltra. The series is a sell out, with Windsor Motors and the HSE on board as sponsors this year for the six race series of events. Number collection is from 6.30 pm on the first night at Caltra Community Centre.

The race features events in Caltra, Craughwell, Loughrea, Athenry, Tuam, and Clarenbridge over the next six Tuesdays, and will see 1,000 runners take t the roads of the county in what has been a hugely successful athletics initiative,

National 5km championships

The inaugural National 5km road race championships take place next Sunday in Dublin, with the event being held in the Phoenix Park at 11am

Irish Milers Club

The first Irish Milers Club event of the season takes place Saturday next May 4th in Greystones, Co. Wicklow, and is an event where many of Galway’s track runners at Junior and Senior level will open their season in a series of paced races

Limerick Marathon

The annual Limerick 6 Mile, Half and Full Marathons take place Sunday next May5th, with many of Galway’s top distance runners competing. Elaine Walsh and Neasa De Burca of GCH will target a top ten finish in the Ladies marathon and will be chasing the 3-hour barrier, with the likes of Tara Whyte and Sinead Foran also GCH tipped for honours in the half marathon.