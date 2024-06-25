Galway Athletics Report

Share story:

Tailteann Games

The Tailteann Games Schools Interprovincial took place last weekend in Dublin, with some exceptional Galway performances a highlight. Galway had numerous top two athletes across the programme that will now go forward to the Schools International.

Conor Penney of Calasanctius College and Craughwell AC was outstanding as he smashed the Games High Jump with a huge 2.09 metre clearance.

Penney cleared up to 2.05 metres clearing all heights on his first attempt, and then set the record initially by jumping over at 2.07 and added further to it when clearing 2.09 on his second attempt for an amazing victory.

Lauren Kilduff (Gort CS) excelled in the 300m hurdles to take the victory at a time of 43.45 and sealed her first international vest when qualifying for the SIAB international. Emma O’Donovan (St Brigids Loughrea) raced superbly in the same race to take the bronze in a time of 45.25.

Congratulations to Savanagh O’Callaghan of High Cross College in Tuam who was awarded the Roisin O’Callaghan Memorial Cup at the Tailteann Games after setting a new personal best when she won the 3km Race Walk. Colaiste Baile Chlair and fellow Tuam athlete Matthew Newell also took gold in the 3km Race Walk,

Three of South Galway AC athletes Orlaith Mannion, Ciarán Kelleher and Ciarán Considine were representing Connacht, with Mannion storming home to a superb win over 80m Hurdles.

This victory qualifies her for the Schools International in Wales on the 20th of July.

GCH athletes took double gold via Angela Cielecka and Tom McHugh. Cielecka won gold over 100m, with McHugh firing the Discus past 47 metres for gold.

Daniel Sangodele won Silver in the Triple Jump and Long Jump bronze, and Lucy Hounkponou claimed bronze over hurdles.

National Senior Track and Field Championships

This weekend sees the highlight of the domestic athletics calendar take place, with the two-day National Senior Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Morton Stadium, Dublin

Among the hotly anticipated events are the Men’s 400m which will feature Cillian Greene of GCH as he chases another National title and an Olympics spot. Greene faces Chris O’Donnell of North Sligo and Jack Raftery of Donore among others as well as fellow GCH star Robert McDonnell. McDonnell also goes for GCH over 200m, with clubmate Laura Nally one to watch in the Ladies 200m.

William Fitzgerald of Craughwell is on the 5000m Men’s start list and Craughwell also have strong representation in the Men’s 800m with Kyle Moorhead a standout.

Others to watch include Conor Penney of Craughwell in the High Jump, who is in scintillating form, along Athenry’s Liam Shaw in the Shot Putt, as well as young Tuam walkers Matthew Newell and Savanagh O’Callaghan.

Events are held over two days this Saturday and Sunday, and many of Ireland’s recent European medal winners will be competing.

Mannheim International

Young Athenry AC star Seán Doggett and the Irish U20 mixed 4x400m relay team excelled in Mannheim, Germany last weekend in a major track meet.

They finished 3rd in the final with Doggett running the 3rd leg in an unofficial split of 46.5 seconds.

The team of Conor Kelly (Derry Track Club), Saoirse Fitzgerald (Lucan Harriers), Sean Doggett (Athenry AC) and Maria Zakharenko (Kilcoole AC) combined to clock a National U20 Record of 3:24.91 to finish third behind Norway and Germany and also qualified for the World Championships

Bullaun 8km

Bullaun hosted a fast and flat 8km last Friday evening, with James Elgar of Galway City Harriers taking the victory in a time of 26.30, ahead of Kevin Mooney of Craughwell AC in second, with Aoife Kilgannon of Sligo AC first lady home in third place overall in 27.43

The second lady was Sarah Collins of GCH, just ahead of third placer Jane Ann Meehan.

Dunshaughlin 10k

William Fitzgerald of Craughwell AC produced one of the best runs of his career with victory in the prestigious Dunshaughlin 10k last Saturday. Fitzgerald was always in the lead group from the gun along with fellow Craughwell star Jamie Fallon and broke away late to win out in 30.10 from Conor Duffy and Aaron Hanlon.

Fallon was a fine fourth in a 30:18 pb as Jordan Walsh (33:55) and Mark Davis (35:03) rounded off the Craughwell squad for the 3rd team prize.

Streets of Galway 8km

Entries are now open for the 38th annual Streets of Galway 8k, which will be held on Saturday, August 10th next in the city. Once again sponsor Blackrock Health Galway Clinic is behind the event along with Galway City Harriers, and a field of over 3,000 is expected to take part. Entry is available on Eventmaster right now.