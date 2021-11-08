Galway Athletics Report (8th November 2021)

Connacht Cross Country Championships Day 3

The third and final day of the Connacht cross country season took place in autumn sunshine on Sundaylast at Bushfield in Loughrea, with theConnacht Senior League Cross Country and Juvenile Uneven Ages championships for ages U11 right through to U19 down for decision. One of the largest fields ever assembled for a Connacht event descended on the superb Loughrea venue for an exciting days competition.

The SeniorMen’s race saw the talented Emmet Dunleavey of Sligo AC emerge victorious with an excellently paced win over the fast five lapcircuit. Abbas Edris Adam of Castlegar was next with Barry Sheil of LongfordAC next home was next over the line

The Senior Women’s race saw a dramatic victory forKathryn Casserly of GCH who overhauled long time leader Martina O Connor of Mayo AC in the home straight on to take an impressive victory.

In the Juvenile Races, Galway athletes and clubs again achieved great success in what were highly competitive races. Aaron Byrne of East Galway AC had a great run to take silver in the U11 Boys event, with Emily Maloney of GCH winning the Girls U11 race

The U13Girls races delivered a bronze medal for IslaDay of Clare River Harriers, while Luke Walsh claimed the U13 Boys silver for South Galway AC, with ahead of Stephen Joyce of Craughwell AC in third

At U15level,there were silver medal wins forEva Ruane of Ballinasloe and District AC in the Girls race and Declan O Connell of Craughwell in the Boys with a great performance. GCH won team gold in the Boys event.

Sean Cotter of Craughwell AC looked imperious as he won the U19 Boys race with Craughwell winning silver and bronze via Oisin Davis and Ross McGuinness.

Next up are the National Championships in Santry on November 21st

==

Corofin 8k and 10 Mile races

Corofin AC hosted a successful day of racing on Sunday last, with two events on the programme, over 8k and 10 Miles.

Ed Maher won the 8k, in 28.06 ahead of Paul Kearney and Louis Coyne.Barbara Dunne of GCH won the Ladies race in 30.10, with Neasa De Burca and Clare Rowe in second and third making it a clean sweep for GCH

Hugh McArdle of Roscommon Harriers won the 10 Mile race in 54.27 ahead of Pauric Fallon and Paul Keane, with Catherine Thornton of Crusaders AC winning the Ladies event in a fast 62.39, just ahead of Kate Kelly in second and Sinead Foran third

==

Connacht Schools Combined Events

The first indoor athletics event in Ireland since February 2020 took place Saturday last in AITand Galway schools were well represented in the competition.

GCH athlete Mathieu Madden was the impressive winner of the Intermediate Boys title for Merlin College, while Danielle Moynihan of Tuam started the Minor Girls pentathlon as the event favourite and didn’t disappoint as she won her first Connacht Schools title.

Craughwell AC athletes had some incredible performances via schools – ars Presentation Athrnry swept the boards. Jade Moorhead had a super day with fantastic points score of 2707 to take the Connacht title in the Intermediate Girls grade –Leonore Church took bronze in the same grade.

Taking a second title for the Pres Athenry on the day, Ella Farrelly put in a fine string of performances to take the Connacht title in the Junior Girls grade with 2319 points. In the Boys events, Evan Hallinan won the silver medal in the Intermediate Boys with 2840 points.Sean Hoade also claimed silver in the Minor Boys grade, with Keelan Moorhead winning bronze in the same grade.

Other Craughwell athletes competing for their schools won medals – as Emma O’Donovan (St Brigid’s) roared back to her best form with some impressive results to take the bronze medal in the Minor Girls wile and Lauren Morgan (St Raphael’s) took a fine silver medal in the 1st Year Girls grade with points total of 1409

Conor Penney (Calasanctius Oranmore) took a super silver medal in the 1st Year Boys grade with impressive points score of 1626 across the 4 events to complete a great day’s competition.

==

IUAA Road Relays

The Universities Road Relays take place this Sunday in Maynooth, with NUI Galway looking to add further team medals to their collection, under coach Matt Lockett. NUIG Men’s team with the likes of Tom McStay, Finley Daly and Donal Devane will have great expectations, with the Womens’s squad including Aoife O Brien and Fiona Molloy also strong.