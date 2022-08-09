Galway Athletics Report (8th August 2022)

Streets of Galway 8k

It was a hugely successful and uplifting evening Saturday last around the streets of Galway city, as the 36th edition of the Blackrock Health Galway Clinic sponsored Streets of Galway 8km, organised by Galway City Harriers wound its way around the City of the Tribes on a beautiful summers evening.

Well over 2.500 entrants made it an occasion to savour, with the race returning to its traditional Saturday evening slot, and a huge turnout of supporters along the route from the city centre, through to Salthill and and back to its finish in South Park made for a great atmosphere. The event featured many of Ireland top athletes, and as always, runners and joggers from all walks of life from Galway and beyond made the Streets their own for the 8km distance.

This year’s race was a hotly contested affair with a lead group of five breaking clear from early on, led by former winner Sergio Ciobanu of Clonliffe Harriers and Andrew Annett of Mourne Runners in Down, with last year’s winner Donal Devane of Ennis Track AC, Abaas Edris of Castlegar and Jamie Fallon of Craughwell in close attendance. Ciobanu and Annett drove the pace on hard and managed to break clear of the chasing trio by halfway.

On Dr Mannix Road, Annett made his move, with the strong running Northern athlete surging ten yards clear at Pearse Stadium, Annett opened a further gap on the Prom, but Ciobanu continued the chase right the way towards the finish straight. Annett was not to be denied however and stormed home for a maiden win in the Streets a just reward for a brave move, clocking 24.10 for victory. Ciobanu was a gallant second in 24.22 after putting up a great battle, with Donal Devane a very strong third in 24.35. One of the runs of the day was by Craughwells young star Sean Cotter in fourth, ahead of Castlegars much improved Edris, and Jamie Fallon was sixth, all sub 25 minutes in what was a very high quality field.

In the Ladies field, Donore Harriers twins Sorcha and Ide Nic Dhomhnaill justified their tagline as joint favourites, with Ide Nic Dhomhnaill taking the victory in a very fast 26.50, ahead of twin sister Sorcha second just seven seconds back, Laura Mooney of Tullamore Harriers, the current National U20 5000m record holder really put it up to the Donore duo all the way, eventually finishing third. The host club GCH saw two very good performances from its standout ladies, as the returning Laura Shaughnessy was an impressive fourth with clubmate Ellen Moran next home in fifth

Team prizes were won by Craughwell in the Men’s event and GCH Ladies, with some impressive master’s category wins via Christine Kennedy of GCH at V65 level, international Rita Kierce at V60 level and Donal Leahy of Listowel at V50 the best Master on the day. And three special athletes continued their unbroken streak of running all 36 editions , Patrick Larkin, Gerard Meehan and Gerard Murphy once again completed !

Galway City Harriers would like to thank all its Race Committee, all members, supporters, all those who marshalled the race, as well as the Claddagh community for their help, the Gardai, and City council, sponsors Blackrock Health Galway Clinic . It was especially heartening to see all who turned out to watch one of Galways great events enjoy a great race back in its rightful place in the city calendar and all at GCH hope to see you all next year on the 12th of August 2023 for year 37!

National League Final

All three Galway teams have progressed to this weekend’s National Track and Field League final, on Sunday next in Tullamore, following Round two of the League held last weekend in Athlone and Carlow. Galway Ladies compete in the Premier Division and have a real medal shot, with stars such as Sinead Gaffney over 800m, Aine O Farrell in the Steeplechase, and Veronica Burke in the Walk, allied to a host of other strong points scoring athletes all capable of bringing the squad to the podium

Galway City Harriers field a Men’s squad in the Premier Division, and will feature some up and coming talent such as Andrew Egan, Richard Kamson and Aaron Brennan

Galway County Men’s team will compete in Division One and are chasing promotion, with a strong Castlegar, Craughwell and South Galway contingent likely to drive them high up the table. Among those competing will be Abaas Edris, Jack Miskella and Kyle Moorhead

National Masters Championships

This weekend sees the National Masters Championships for athletes Over 35 and upwards take place in Tullamore on Saturday 13th August, with GCH, Corofin and Loughrea all likely to field athletes.

Claregalway 10km

The Claregalway 10km returns next Saturday at 6pm, with the race organised by Clare River Harriers. Entry is available on Njuko.com online and On the Day, with Race HQ at Claregalway Community Centre