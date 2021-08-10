Galway Athletics Report (8th August 2021)

print

National Juvenile Track and Field Championships

Galway athletes excelled at the first weekend of the National Juvenile Track and Field programme which took place in Tullamore, Offaly, with a huge haul of medals won across a range of Galway clubs, in what was an invigorating weekend at the first National track and field Juvenile event in two years.

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC became a double National U17 champion, winning the Discus Throw of 41.51m, and claiming Shot Putt gold.

Galway City Harriers took their weekend medal count to 12 with many brilliant performances, notably from Angela Cielecka who won two gold and a silver at Nationals to complete a stunning weekend for her- Cielecka won 80m and Long Jump gold and 200m Silver at U14 level.

Conor Hoade claimed the honours in the U18 Boys 400m Hurdle’s event with an impressive time of 56.27

The talented Mathieu Madden won gold in the U17 Boys 300m Hurdles, and added a bronze at High Jump leaping a superb 1.85m

Eva McLoughlin threw an All-time Club record of 30.07m for the U16 Javelin to win an historic silver: this was the first national Javelin medal for any GCH girl on record.

Ronan Duggan won double sprint bronze at U15 level over 100m and 200m, Emma Moore won silver at U18 level over 800m, Jack Barry won bronze in the Boys U 14 80m, while Ava McKeon took bronze in theGirls U17 300m Hurdles

Craughwell AC athletes did not disappoint, winning an incredible 10 national medals – 3 Gold, 5 Silver and 2 Bronze, with gold medal winning performances via Evan Hallinan in the U17 Triple Jump, Conor Penney in the U14 Boys High Jump and Lauren Morgan in the U13 Girls High Jump

Craughwell’s silver medals came from Alisha Larkin in the U19 Girls Long Jump, Lukas Schukat in the U18 Boys Triple Jump, Evan Hallinan with his second medal in the U17 Boys High Jump, Sean Hoade in the U14 Boys Long Jump, and Lauren Morgan again a double medallist winning silver in the U13 Girls Long Jump

Bronze medals went to Lukas Schukat securing his second medal coming in the High Jump, along with Darragh Kelly in the U13 Boys High Jump

South Galway AC struck gold via Orlaith Mannion in the U15 girls 250m hurdles. The club also won silver with Sinead Maher coming home second in the U16 girls 2km walk in a super time of 10.19

Tuam AC secured two medals in the Race Walks, as Savanagh O’Callaghan and India Cunniffe gave the club the perfect start to the All-Ireland Championship weekend on a wet and windy Friday night in Tullamore winning a magnificent silver and bronze in the U14 2000m Walk.

Danielle Moynihan was the star performer for Tuam AC on day 2 of the All-Ireland juvenile Championships in Tullamore on Saturday with a very impressive 1.50m clearance to take the silver medal in the Girls U15 High Jump.

Day 4 of the Juvenile championships takes place this Saturday 15thAugust.

Connemara 100 Mile

The Connemara 100Mile race takes place this weekend on a looped circuit from Clifden, including the Letterfrack, Inagh Valley, Maam Cross, and Roundstone, in an epic event that has a 30-hour time limit

National Track and Field League

The National Track and Field League takes place this weekend in a new one-day format, with Galway Men’s and women’s teams taking part in the competition in Tullamore