Galway Athletics Report

International Schools Cross Country

Sean Cotter of Calasanctius College in Oranmore competed on the Irish Schools Cross Country team at Saturday’s SIAB Schools international in Santry, Dublin. The Craughwell AC athlete made an impressive international debut, as he scored on the Irish team that won silver in the Inter Boys race and placed a brilliant 23rd overall.

World Masters Indoors Championships

The World Masters Championships continue this week Torun, Poland, with some of Galway’s top master’s athletes currently in action.

Kathryn Casserly of GCH placed a fine 7thin the Ladies 3000 metres on Sunday last, while Mary Barrett of Loughrea A.C also placed 7th in the High Jump, and will compete again during the week, as will Ian Egan and Sean McDermott of Castlegar AC.

Craughwell 10 Mile and 10k Races

The Craughwell 10mile race reached its tenth birthday on Sunday last March 24th, organised by local club Craughwell AC. The event saw a worthy winner in local athlete Kevin Mooney of Craughwell AC, after a great battle and sprint finish with Dermot Gorman of Raheny Shamrocks, with both athletes credited with the same time of 55.17. Cathal O Reilly of Loughrea AC continued his good run of form as he claimed third in 56.24.

Catherine Thornton of Crusaders AC won the Ladies prize by a clear margin with a solid time of 67 minutes 5 seconds. Second and third were Denise Barrett in 70.07and the returning Sarah Collins of GCHwho clocked 70.17.

In addition to the 10-mile event, 10km event was also held, with the honours going to Ed Maher, who won the 10k in 36.31, just ahead of first lady Regina Casey of Galway City Harriers who crossed the line in a fast 36.43. The second man over the line was Arkadiusz Skupin, with Damien Larkin of Craughwell AC third, while second lady was Edel Reilly of Mayo and third was Elaine Harrington.

Maurice Mullins Ultra

Nicola Duncan of GCH won the famed IMRA Maurice Mullins trail race in the Wicklow mountains on Sunday last. Duncan finished 10th overall in 4 hours 27 minutes over a course that reached 2000m climbs, and was 16 minutes clear of the 2nd female runner. This was the trial for an international race in Portugal in June and the talented GCH athlete is now likely to be selected for Ireland

Fixtures

Irish Life Health Juvenile Indoors

The first weekend of the National Juvenile Indoor Championships take place this Saturday and Sunday 30th and 31sr March in the Athlone IT Arena

New Inn 5k

The Annual 5k New Inn Road Race will take place on Sunday, 31 st March next at 12pm.

This race has proved to be very popular in recent years and is held on a fast course.

The race will start in the village of New Inn and will finish off the road very close to the community centre in the village centre.

Runners can register online for €13 by Friday 29th March or register in race headquarters at the New Inn Community Centre for €15 on the day.

Claregalway 5k

The 6th Annual Claregalway 5k organised by Clare River Harriers A.C. will be held Tuesday, 2 April, 2019 next at 7pm. Race number pickup (and late registration) will be at the new Coláiste Bhaile Chláir (Claregalway Secondary School) building between 5.30pm and 6.45pm.

The race starts and finish is near the Claregalway Community Centre which is located 150 metres outside Claregalway on the N18 Limerick/Dublin road.

Regina Casey , first lady home in the Craughwell 10k ( CREDIT John O Connor)

Ed Maher , winner Craughwell 10k ( CREDIT John O Connor)







