Galway Athletics Report

Connacht Indoor Championships

Mathieu Madden (GCH) 60m sprint winner U15 Connacht indoors.

The 2019 Connacht Indoor Track and Field Championships were held in the Athlone IT Arena last weekend over two days, with huge numbers in attendance both days. There was great success for Galway clubs and athletes on both days of competition.

Saturday’s action included the U12 and U13 age group events and the highlights saw Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC winning triple gold in the U13 Boys 60m sprint and 60m hurdles, as well as the Long Jump, and Danielle Moynihan of Tuam taking double gold at U13 level individually.

Also on Saturday’s programme, two of Ireland best junior athletes Darragh McIlhenny of Bantry AC and Jamie Battle of Mullingar Harriers both clocked European qualifying standards in an exciting 5000m standard chasing race. McIlhenny clocked an Irish junior indoor 5000m record of 14.13 with Battle placing fourth behind U23 runners Michael Power and Evan Byrne, but beating the 14.40 standard by three seconds

At Juvenile level on Saturday, Elisa Jaime Stapleton of GCH won the U12 Girls 60m and JJ Oifoh of Tuam AC also took gold in the U12 Boys 60m event. Galway City Harriers athlete Jessica Kay took the honours in the U12 Girls 60m hurdles.

Lauren Kilduff of Craughwell AC was the winner of the U12 Girls Long Jump with Ben Moran of GCH claiming gold in the Boys section at U12 level. Ruby Casey of East Galway proved strongest in the U12 Girls Shot Putt taking the title while in the High Jump, Craughwell athletes made it a double victory for the club, with Conor Penny winning the Boys and Emma Donovan taking gold in the Girls section.



Ruby Casey East Galway AC , U12 Girls Shot Putt winner, with coach Kevin McNama,





Danielle Moynihan of Tuam AC sprinted to victory in a fast time of 8.81 seconds to win the U13 Girls, while Darragh Fahy of Loughrea took gold in the U13 Boys sprint, just ahead of Ronan Duggan and Richard McGrath of GCH. Ella Farrelly of Craughwell won gold in the U13 Girls Hurdles, with Loughrea’s Fahy taking gold in the Boys ahead of Craughwells Darragh Kelly.

In the field at U13 level, Amy Ni Chlochartaigh of Club Lúthchleas Conamara won the Long Jump with a huge jump of 4.96 metres, with the aforementioned Fahy winning the Boys section for Loughrea.

Cian Rafferty of Tuam AC took Shot Putt gold just pipping Caltra and District’s Jack O’Shaughnessy by three centimetres. In the High Jump, Darragh Kelly took gold for Craughwell AC, with Danielle Moynihan claiming her second individual gold with first in the U13 Girls Long Jump.

In the distance events, Myah Gallagher of Tuam was most impressive in clocking 1.46 for victory in the U13 Girls 600m, while the relays saw great excitement with gold for Galway City Harriers in the U12 Girls 4x200m relay and the U13 Boys equivalent. Tuam AC stormed to victory in both U12 Boys event and the U13 Girls race.

Sunday’s action saw the older age group competing from U14 upwards, with further Galway success across the packed event programme. On the track in the U14 events, Aoibhe Donnellan of Craughwell AC won gold in the U14 Girls 60m in 8.55. Her clubmate Chloe Hallinan won the 60m Hurdles, while Evan Moran won the U14 Boys Hurdles title for GCH. In the field, Grace Bermingham of South Galway AC took High Jump gold, and Craughwell’s Niamh Duffy won the Shot Putt. Oisin Phelan leaped to Long Jump gold for Tuam in the U14 Boys event.

At U15 level, sprinter Mathieu Madden of GCH produced a great performance to take gold in the 60m in 8.12. Fauve Aylmer of Craughwell AC impressed winning the girls 800m gold while in the Boys, twins Stephen Mannion and David Mannion of South Galway AC could only be separated by one hundredth of a second with Stephen pipping David to victory in a time of 2.13.06 to 2.13.07.

Ava McKeon of GCH won the U15 Girls Hurdles title by a clear margin, with David Mannion claiming gold for South Galway in the Boys in a fast 8.43. In the U15 Relays, GCH won Girls gold with South Galway AC winning the Boys race. In the U15 field events, Jade Moorehead and Evan Hallinan made it a Craughwell double in the High Jump, with Stephen Mannion taking his second gold medal in the Long Jump.

Liam Shaw’s U15 Shot Putt victory for Athenry was one of the highlightsof the day, as he set a championship best, throwing 16.10 metres.

At U16 level Conor Hoade doubled up as he claimed Long Jump gold and won the Boys 60m Hurdles with a fast 9.08 clocking. Ross McGuinness of Craughwell AC produced a superb performance in winning the U16 Boys 1500m, as did Michael Leahy of South Galway in claiming the 800m gold medal GCH won the U16 Girls Relay well.

In the jumps, Isabelle Moynihan of Tuam AC took the honours in the U16 Girls High Jump, Matt Lawlor of South Galway AC won the Shot Putt at U16 level, while Lucas Schukat of Craughwell won the Pole Vault. Roisin Geaney continued South Galway AC’s good championship in winning the U16 Girls race walk.

At U17 level, Shaun Gilligan of GCH sprinted to 60m gold, and GCH also won the Relay gold. Sean Cotter of Craughwell AC continued his good form winning U17 1500m gold. Eimear Rowe of Galway City Harriers ran a great 200m to claim victory after taking silver in the 800m. In the field, Ellie Cronin of Craughwell AC and Ryan O’Connor of Tuam AC won both High Jump titles for Galway clubs.

In the U18 events,the hugely talented Robert McDonnell of GCH won double gold in the Boys 200m and 400m events, with GCH doubling up to take both Boys and Girls relay titles

Seren O’Toole ran a cracking 60m Hurdles to take U18 gold, ahead of clubmate Chloe Casey and Aoibhe Deeley of Athenry AC, and she later won her second gold in the 200m event. In the field, Leanagh Gilligan of Craughwell AC won the Triple Jump title.

Aubrey O’Brien of Craughwell AC showed his class in winning the U19 Boys 60m and 200m on the track, and made it three golds winning the Long Jump as well. His clubmate Sean Noonan took the honours in the U19 400m race. GCH won U19 Relay gold in the Girls event

At senior level Regina Casey took Connacht gold in the Ladies 3000m with a fast time of 10.05 behind guest Abbie Taylor of DSD. Tim Jones took third spot in the Men’s race for GCH.

In the sprints Lydia Doyle claimed gold in the Ladies 60m for GCH, clubmate Laura Nally took senior 200m Ladies gold while Aoife Sheehy also of GCH won the 400m flat. Jim Phelan took double Masters gold for GCH at 200 and 400m, and Majella Loftus won 200m Masters Ladies gold.

The Ladies 800m race was exciting as Aisling Joyce of GCH just held off Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell and the fast finishing Kathryn Casserly also GCH to take 800m victory. In the Men’s, Jack Maher and Gavin Cooney placed second and third in the 800m and both dipped under the two-minute barrier.

Seamus Leddy of GCH returned to action, with victory in the Men’s 1500m Walk, while both Relays went to Craughwell AC teams

Mary Barrett of Loughrea AC took gold in both the Ladies 60m hurdles and High Jump as well as victory in the Shot Putt at Masters while Brendan Lynch of Loughrea claimed gold in the senior hurdles. Claudia Matsumoto won senior Shot gold.

In the field, Sean Breathnach of GCH won the Shot Putt from younger brother Michael Breathnach with Dick O’Hanlon winning masters gold. In the Triple Jump, senior gold went to Lorraine Delaney of Craughwell AC and Brendan Lynch of Loughrea picked up gold in the Men’s section. Justin Lane of Tuam AC won the Senior Men’s High Jump and Pole Vault to cap a superb event for Galway clubs.

Greene competes for Ireland



Cillin Greene of GCH who runs in the European Championships for Ireland this weekend





Cillin Greene of GCH travels to Scotland with the Irish team for the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow this weekend. This follows his superb win and qualifying time achieved in the 400m at the National Indoor Championships in Dublin last week. The European Championships take place over three days, from March 1st to 3rd next, and Greene’s first race will be the 400m heats on Friday morning.

University Cross Country Championships

Damien Landers, NUI Galway who will be looking to defend his Universities Cross Country title this weekend in St Mary’s Galway

The IUAA Cross Country Championships are taking place on Saturday next at St Mary’s College Galway with two races on the programme. The Ladies race starts at 2pm, and will be over 5km with the Men’s running 8km at 2.40pm.

The University Cross Country Championships are a traditionally strong cross-country event and one of the highlights of the intervarsity athletics season. The event attracts some of the country’s best up and coming cross country runners and teams and individuals from almost all universities

This year’s race will be fought out on a fast track in St Mary’s, with a couple of ups and downs to test the athletes, notably the middle hill between the two major grass loops. The course has been used before for National events, notably in the Irish Schools in 2012 when local athlete Padraig Creaven ran away with the Boys race and the Senior Boys race saw an epic battle between current internationals Kevin Dooney and Sean Tobin.

In the Ladies race, some of the favourites will be Orna Murray and Rhona Pierce of hosts NUIG while in the Men’s Damien Landers of the host college, NUI Galway, will look to retain his title. Landers has been in great form all winter and ran in the European Cross Country, but will face stiff opposition from the likes of Michael Power and Daire Fitzgibbon in defending his title. NUIG will fight hard for team honours, but the likes of DCU will be hard to beat in this competition.

Fixtures

The Kinvara Rock and Road Half Marathon and 10K Road Race takes place on Saturday 2nd March next in Kinvara, Co. Galway. This will be the 8th running of the event and 2018 sees the addition of a marathon distance for the first time. The Full marathon starts at 10 am, the 10k at 12 noon and the half marathon is off at 12.10pm.



