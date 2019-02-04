Galway Athletics Report

National Cross Country Championships

GCH ladies team at National Masters Cross Country in Dundalk,

(L to R) Deirdre McCrae, Barbara Bergin, Eileen McCarthy, Grainne Ni Uallachain, Niamh Hennelly, Sinead Foran, Margaret Sheridan.

The National Juvenile B, Masters and Intermediates Cross Country championships were held in Dundalk IT on Sunday last, and Galway athletes travelled in numbers to compete on a damp February day in the North East. There was National glory yet again for the evergreen Martin McEvilly of GCH, who won the National gold medal at Over 70 level.

Martin McEvilly , GCH, National Masters Cross Country gold medallist V70

Galway Ladies O35 team were 9th overall, and were led home by Galway City Harriers athlete Grainne Ni Uallachain in a great 15th place, followed by Niamh Hennelly and Sinéad Foran of GCH with Eileen McCarthy, also of GCH, the fourth scorer. GCH fielded a Men’s club team at O35 level, with Mike Kerrin and Niall Murphy leading the squad to 14th place overall in a high-quality race.

At Juvenile Level for Galway, Castlegar athlete Gearoid King continued his impressive debut season, with a silver medal win in the Juvenile U13 Championship race.

Orna Murray of NUI Galway impressed in the Intermediate Women’s race, in the colours of Ferrybank, placing 8th overall with a strong run, as did another NUIG athlete, Finlay Daly who was 14th in the Intermediate Men’s event over 8km.

National Indoor AAI Games

In the lead up to the National Senior Indoors, the AAI Games were held Saturday last in Athlone IT, with some quality Galway performances, notably by GCH star Nicole Walsh who won her 200m heat in 25.25 seconds, and Cillin Greene of GCH who made his debut over 400m and clocked 50 seconds.

10 Mile Races

Galway’s Laura Shaughnessy raced the highly competitive John Treacy Dungarvan 10 Mile event on Sunday last and clocked 58.56 for second place, in a solid season opener for the DSD athlete. Meanwhile the talented Jane Ann Meehan of GCH also impressed on Sunday last, placing second in the prestigious Trim 10 Mile race in a time of 60.44. A good result as she gears up for her next marathon in April

Maree 8k

Eventual winner John Moroney on left and Conor Dolan (2nd) battling it out at the Maree 8k

John Moroney was first home in the annual Maree 8k held last Sunday in the surrounds of Maree in a time of 27.13 after a good battle with Conor Dolan who placed second in 27.22 while third was GCH’s Timmy Jones in 28.47. First lady home was Yvonne Fehilly of Athenry AC, with Laurina Holleran second and third Eimear Bray of Corofin.

Connacht Schools Cross Country

The South Connacht Schools Cross Country races were held on a cold winter’s day in Bushfield, Loughrea last Thursday. Among the winners on the day were Aaron Brennan of Claregalway in the Senior Boys race and Barry Murphy of St Enda’s in the Inter Boys event. The Connacht Finals will take place at the same venue on February 16th next.

Fixtures

Gort 5km

The annual Gort 8k takes place next Sunday February 10th in the surrounds of Gort Co. Galway at 1.30pm. Race HQ is Gort Community centre where pre-registered entrants can collect their race packs and limited on the day entries will be taken.

University Indoor Championships

The IUAA Indoor Track & Field Championships for 2019 will be held in Athlone IT next Friday, 8th February. NUIG Athletics club will field strong teams across the packed event programme, with the likes of Nicole Walsh, Orna Murray, Sarah Quinn and Shane Mooney all athletes who can challenge for medals.