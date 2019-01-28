Galway Athletics Report

National Junior and U23 Indoor Championships

There was National glory for several of Galway’s top young athletes who excelled at the National Junior and U23 Indoor Championships, held Sunday last in Athlone IT. Two gold medals for Galway City Harriers’ athletes Cillin Greene and Nicole Walsh were among the highlights of a great day’s competition.

Cillin Greene of the city club claimed victory in the U23 Men’s 200m race, clocking 21.47 with a storming performance. Greene also achieved a B standard for this summer’s U23 European Championships in the process.

Nicole Walsh of GCH was hugely impressive winning the U23 Women’s 400m title in a fast 56.15 seconds and will look ahead with confidence to the upcoming outdoor season. There were further medal wins also for GCH via middle distance athletes Aisling Joyce, who took silver in the U23 Ladies 1500m and Jack Maher, who won bronze in the U20 Men’s 1500m.

Loughrea AC’s Brendan Lynch claimed double bronze in a great all-round performance, with third placings at U23 level in both the Triple Jump, leaping 13.64 metres, and also in the 60m sprint hurdles.

GCH also had good performances too from Laura Nally who finished fifth in the U20 400m final and Robert McDonnell, who placed fifth in the U20 200m final.

NUIG athletes also impressed with Ellie O’Toole (Newbridge AC) winning silver in the 400m at U23level, behind training partner Nicole Walsh, Sarah Quinn of St Colman’s Mayo taking silver in the sprint hurdles and Shane Mooney dead-heating for gold in the U23 Men’s hurdles.

National Indoor League

The National Indoor League final was held Saturday last takes place in Athlone IT, with Craughwell Ladies the sole Galway representatives. Led by captain Sarah Finnegan the squad placed sixth overall with Arlene Earls and Ailbhe Miskella also scoring.

National Cross Country Championships

The final day of National Cross Country action takes place next weekend, with the National Masters and Intermediates Cross Country championships being held in Dundalk IT on Sunday next. Galway will field strong county teams at Masters level, with the Ladies Over 35 team featuring strong performers such as Niamh Hennelly, Grainne Ni Uallachain and Sinéad Foran of GCH as well as Cliodhna Ruane of Corrib AC.

The Men’s Over 50 team will see Ian Egan and Niall Murphy vying for National glory, while at Over 65 level, the indomitable Martin McEvilly GCH and Martin Hynes of Tuam AC will lead the charge. GCH will field a club team at O35 level, with Brian O Connor and Seamus Leddy expected to feature well.

At Juvenile Level, Castlegar will field teams in the ever-exciting Cross Country relays, and several Galway athletes will compete in the Juvenile B Championships which will start the programme on the day

Coldwood 4 Mile race

The annual Coldwood 4 Mile road race was held last Sunday and acted as a fundraiser for Coldwood National School.

Kevin Mooney of Craughwell AC came out on top at the front of the race, after a great battle with Conor Dolan, with just eight seconds separating the pair at the finish. Mooney clocked 21.29 to Dolan’s 21.37, with Craughwell AC athlete Mark Davis third home. Cliona Hurst was first lady home in 27.04 with Deirdre Devane of Craughwell AC second and Marcella Heneghan third.

Fixtures

Maree 8k

The annual Maree 8k takes place next Sunday, February 3rd in the surrounds of Maree, Oranmore, Co. Galway at 11am.The scenic circuit has been measured to AI standards, will be chip timed, and has been approved by the Galway County Board. This run routes from Race HQ at Maree Community Centre out onto Galway Bay, down the picturesque Tawin peninsula, and back to the finish at the Community Centre.

The AAI Indoor Games also takes place next weekend and attracts some strong competition in advance of the National Senior Indoors in February

Galway Sports Star Awards

Emma Moore of Galway City Harriers was awarded the Galway Sports Star for 2018 for Athletics last weekend. This award was in recognition of her outstanding 2018 season, when she won multiple National titles across a range of events, set a number of National records at Juvenile level over 800m, as well as gaining international recognition at Irish Schools level.

Fit for Life

Galway City Harriers Fit for Life Beginners group commences again on Monday next February 4th, with Westside Library the meeting point at 7pm sharp, Bernie Kelly is the group contact, with the programme open to all interested in starting to run or getting back to training regularly over the spring months!