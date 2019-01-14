Galway Athletics Report

Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships

The 2019 Galway Indoor Championships were held in the superb surroundings of Athlone IT Arena last Saturday and Sunday. A record entry of almost 1,000 athletes from all Galway clubs competed at both Juvenile and Adult level over the two-day format, and a huge crowd of parents and supporters were in attendance for a great weekend of athletics

At senior level, Kevin Mooney of Craughwell AC proved the class of the field as he won an enthralling Men’s 3000m in 9.28 with Patrick Noonan of Craughwell AC second and Dave Richardson of South Galway third respectively. Aisling Joyce of GCH had a fabulous run to clock an excellent 10.15 for a victory in the ladies’ race, after a great battle with clubmate Regina Casey in second with Kathryn Casserly of GCH third home. Niamh Hennelly won the Senior Ladies 1500m, and. Jack Maher looked strong in taking the Men’s county title in 4.12. Seamus Leddy of GCH took the Senior Men’s race walk win with ease.

Over 800m, Jack Miskella of Craughwell ran 2.05 to claim the Men’s title after a fantastic race with clubmate Arlene Earls claiming the Ladies 800m gold.

In the sprints, Ronnie Warde of Castlegar powered home to take the Men’s 60m title with Darren Costello of GCH claiming the Men’s 200m. Aoibhe Deeley of Athenry AC and Brendan Lynch of Loughrea won the sprint hurdles. The talented Nicole Walsh of GCH won double gold in the Ladies 60m sprint and 200m. Majella Loftus won gold in the masters 60 and 200m events

At Juvenile level, Sean Hoade of Craughwell won double gold at U12 level, claiming the Long Jump, Shot Putt titles in a great day’s work. Emma O’Donovan of Craughwell AC also impressed winning double gold in both High Jump and Long Jump. Not to be outdone, the talented Ben Moran of GCH won on the double also, taking victory in the sprint Hurdles and High Jump gold.

The U12 Hurdles title in the girl’s section went to Jessica Kay of Galway City Harriers. In the Shot Putt Ruby Casey of East Galway AC took home gold, winning the Girls event.

On the track, The U12 Girls 60m sprint was won by Elisa Jaime Stapleton of GCH, with Tuam AC’s Jeremiah Oifoh the fastest in the Boys to claim gold. In the longer distances, the U12 Girls 600m title went to Aisling Geaney of South Galway with a dominant run, with Conor Faherty of GCH winning gold in the Boys race.

AT U11 level, The Girls 60m sprint title went to Clodagh Gannon of Tuam AC, with Tuam also taking the Boys gold with Tom Henry winning well to claim gold. Henry claimed a second gold in the Long Jump, with Lauren Morgan of Craughwell AC winning the Girls event.

In the longer distances, the U11 Girls 600m title was won by Grace McGrath of Tuam AC with Stephen Joyce of Craughwell AC taking home gold in the Boys race.

In the U10 events, the Girls 60m sprint title went to Sarah Donald of GCH with a flying run, and she made it two wins on the day, with Long Jump victory as well. Eanna McGrath of Tuam was fastest out of the blocks in claiming the Boys gold over 60m. In the Long Jump, Oisin O’Donovan of Craughwell AC was victorious in the Boys event.

The U10 Girls 400m title was won by Eimear Fallon of Tuam AC with Alan Hallinan of Craughwell AC running a championship best to take gold in the Boys race in a superb 73 seconds.

AT U9 level, both The Girls 60m and 200m titles were won by Elizabeth Healy of Clare River Harriers AC, while Daisy Griffin of Loughrea AC won the Girls Long Jump

In the Boys section, The U9 60m title was won by Felix Igoe Fahy of East GalwayAC, with Darragh O’Donnell of Craughwell AC taking home gold in the Boys 200m race. Eoin Mooney of Tuam AC won the Long Jump title.

The Relays proved to be as exciting as ever and victories went to Tuam AC in the U10 Boys, U11 Girls, U12 Boys, GCH won the U10 Girl’s, while Craughwell AC won the U 11 Boys and U12 Girls events.

At U13 level The Girls 60m titles were won by Danielle Moynihan of Tuam AC, while Amy Rose Kelly of South Galway AC won the Sprint hurdles. Aine Mcguire of Tuam AC won the 600m distance race

In the Boys section, The U13 600m title was won by Enda Keane of East Galway AC Darragh Fahy won double gold in the 60m dash and the Sprint hurdles

In the U14 Events the Girls 60m titles was won by Aoibhe Donnellan of Craughwell AC while Chloe Hallinan Of Craughwell AC won the Sprint hurdles over 60m.Siobhan Geaney of South Galway AC won the 800m distance gold. Danielle Fitzpatrick of Tuam AC took gold in the 1k Walk

In the Boys section, The U14 800m title was won by Michael Burke of East Galway AC. David Mannion First home in the 60m sprint was Cian McNelis of Athenry AC Evan Moran of GCH won gold in the 60m hurdles

At U 15 level Sophie Farrell of South Galway AC won gold won in the 60m while Ava McKeon of GCH won the Sprint hurdles. Fauve Aylmer of Craughwell AC won the 800m distance race, while Ciara Crossan of South Galway AC won the 1k Walk.

In the Boys section, David Mannion of South Galway made it a clean sweep, with triple gold. The impressive Mannion won the 800m title, and showed his versatility over the shorter distances, winning both the 60m title and the Sprint hurdles to make it a day to remember for him. Sean Kelleher of South Galway AC took gold in the Race walk.

In the U16/17 Girls section Emma Moore of GCH was dominant, winning both the 200m and 800m races. The Girls 60m titles was won by Nicole Quirke of GCH, while Saoirse Moore of Craughwell AC took gold in the Sprint hurdles. Emily Miskella of Craughwell AC won gold in the 1500m, with Roisin Geaney, South Galway, winning the Walk.

In the Boys section, the200m title was won by Shaun Gilligan of Galway City Harriers. Conor Hoade of GCH won double gold in the 60m Sprint and also won over hurdles. Craughwell dominated the middles distances, as Ross McGuinness set a championships record winning over 1500m, while the ever improving Oisin Davis won the 800m.

In the field events, Brendan Staunton of GCH and Chloe Casey, also GCH claimed the Senior Shot putt titles. At Juvenile level, Jack O’Shaughnessy of Caltra(U13), Eoin Higgins of Clare River Harriers at U14, and Liam Shaw of Athenry with a new record at U15 , Daniel Ukaga of Loughrea at U16, and Joe Mears of South Galway AC at U17 level were victorious in the boys, while Tara Keane of GCH at U13,Niamh Duffy of Craughwell (U14) Aoibhe Fahy of Craughwell at U15, Anna Donoghue of Caltra AC at U16 and Aibhidh Ni Mhaille of GCH at U17 level, were winners in the girl’s events.

In the Long Jump, there was a GCH double at Senior level, as Chloe Casey won a second gold to take the ladies crown, with Richard Kamsen winning the Men’s title. At Juvenile level, Richard McGrath of GCH (U13), Ethan O’Brien of Craughwell at U14, Stephen Mannion of South Galway at U15, and Conor Hoade of GCH at U16/17 Boys were victors in the boys, while Katie Flaherty of South Galway at U13, Grace Keaveney of Craughwell AC (U14) Erin Kelly also Craughwell at U15, and at U16/17 Sophie O’Brien, of Craughwell, were victorious in the girl’s events

Brendan Lynch took the Triple Jump Men’s title, with Leanagh Gilligan of Craughwell landing the Ladies crown. Shane O’Rourke of Tuam AC took the Senior Men’s High jump leaping 1.90m, while Laura Cunningham of Craughwell won the ladies event. At Juvenile level Saoirse Moore (Craughwell) and clubmate Lucas Schukat took the U16/17 titles, Tuam’s Danielle Moynihan claimed a second gold of the day in the U13 Girls, Ethan O’Brien of Craughwell did likewise taking a second title in the U14 Boys High Jump, In the U14 Girls, Grace Bermingham of South Galway was crowned champion, and Evan Hallinan of Craughwell won the Boys U15title,

In the Pole Vault winners was Lukas Schukat at U16/17 Boys, Cian Lavan in the U15 Boys, both competing for Craughwell AC.

International Cap

Galway City Harriers athlete Thomas McStay has been selected on the Irish U20 team for the Northern Ireland International Cross Country event which takes place in Belfast next Saturday 19th January.

Tuam AC 8k

The 16th edition of the Tuam AC 8k road race will take place Sunday 20th January next at 2.30 pm, with entry available online now on Athletics Irelands Primo system, and on the day at Race HQ

National Track and Field Indoor League

Craughwell AC fielded a Ladies team in the first round of the National Indoor league which took place in the National Indoor Arena in Dublin last weekend

Craughwell ladies had an excellent start to the League with a ninth-place finish, with Tara McNally, Sinead Gaffney and Sarah Finnegan all scoring heavily for the experienced squad.