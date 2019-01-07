Galway Athletics Report

Resolution Run 5k

The first race of 2019, the Runireland.com sponsored Resolution Run, was held on a glorious New Year’s morning in Galway last Tuesday. Almost 350 runners, walkers, and joggers, kick started their 2019 with a fantastic run through the streets of Galway in perfect running conditions. The flat and fast route started on Grattan Road, took participants towards the City onto Merchants Road, Dock Road than back on a loop out to the Prom and back, to a finish at the Claddagh Hall in front of a large crowd.

First home was Craughwell AC’s Kevin Mooney in a superb time of 15:57, and he was chased hard by second placer Patrick Chesser of Ennis Track, who ran 16:09 with Galway City Harriers athlete David Carter coming third in a time of 16:16.

In the women’s race it was the talented Regina Casey from Galway City Harriers who took top spot on the podium in a fast time of 17:21 with Jane Ann Meehan, 20 seconds behind in 17:41, while rounding out the podium was Kathryn Casserly in a time of 18:24, to make it three GCH ladies in the top spots.

Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC also put in a fine performance finishing at 16.01 to be first wheelchair athlete, as did clubmate William Fitzgerald who was first Junior male home in the race in a fantastic time of 16:17.

Galway Indoor Championships

The Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships for 2019 take place over two days in Athlone IT Arena, this weekend on the 12th and 13th January. The event will feature U8-U12 age groups competing on Day one, and U13s-U19 ages and Adults will compete on the second day. A record entry of over 1,000 athletes is expected in what is one of the highlights of the athletics season in Galway

National Indoor Track and Field League

The National Indoor League takes place on the 12th and 26th of January next, with the first day being held in the National Indoor arena in Abbotstown, Dublin on Saturday next. GCH and Craughwell AC will aim to field teams in the first National competition of the season.

Training

Training sessions resume across all of Galway athletics clubs next week. Of interest to beginners are the Fit for Life programmes which help people get started or return to fitness. Galway City Harriers sessions resume Monday 7th January at Westside Library, and continue every Monday and Thursday at 7pm, with beginner groups on 4th February. Tuam AC commence on Tuesday 8th January next at the Pool car park at 7pm. Loughrea AC Adult speed/ interval training starts in Bushfield Wednesday January 9th at 6.30pm, and Craughwell Fit for Life commences January 14th at the senior track at 7.30pm, while Athenry AC’s Fit for Life is starting back on Monday 21st January 2019 at 6:30pm, at Joyce’s Car Park.