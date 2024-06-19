Galway Athletics Report

Sean Doggett at Europeans

Athletics in Ireland is well on the up following a very successful European Athletics Championships, held in Rome, Italy last week, which saw four medals wing their way back to Ireland, with two gold wins in the Mixed Relay and Ciara Mageean’s epic 1500m victory, along with Silver medal wins for Rhasidat Adeleke and the Women’s 4*400m team

Athenry AC star Sean Doggett debuted in his first senior championship, running a storming 400m leg in the Men’s 4x400m semifinal along with Jack Raftery, Callum Baird and Chris O’Donnell, on the Irish 4x400m Men’s squad.

The squad narrowly missed out on a final berth in a highly competitive field and will no doubt feature prominently in future events.

Bocquet competes internationally

Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC and Ireland competed at ParaAthletics 2024 in Nottwil, Sport Arena Nottwil, last weekend across 4 events as she chases Paralympic qualification

Bocquet achieved three High Performance standards which will greatly help her Olympic selection bid over 1500m, 800m and 5000m with personal best over 100m also, in a gruelling but rewarding weekend of racing for the talented Craughwell start

Fixtures

The Connacht Outdoor Track and Field Championships were held over the last two Saturdays in Claremorris and Athlone respectively.

Galway clubs excelled, with a large medal haul and one that was spread out across the county clubs, in a sign of the growing strength of all clubs across the region.

Craughwell AC secured a huge 42 medals on Day 2 including 18 gold, with wins form the likes of Rachel Ward, Darragh Kelly, Conor Penney, and at Senior level Sinead Treacy excelled.

South Galway AC also ran up a cricket score of medals, with 10 gold, and 6 silver and many national qualifiers. Two Championship records were set by South Galway Athletes.

Claudia Coyle broke the u16 Girls 1,500m setting new record of 4:53 and Ciarán Considine set a new 3,000m record of 9:20.

Tuam AC secured a huge haul of medals on Da 2 of Connacht Championships in Athlone

The burgeoning club won a total of 18 Gold, 9 silver and 4 Bronze across all disciplines including wins for the likes of Rocher Adeyeye in the Senior sprints, Ger Hartnett over 3km, and juveniles Rachel Treacy, and Danielle Moynihan among those excelling.

Loch Lurgan AC continue their rise, with 3 golds and a silver along with multiple national final qualifications. Likewise, Caltra and District AC excelled also, winning 5 Gold 6 Silver and 1 Bronze Medal.

Clare River Harriers secured multiple medals, winning 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze, with medal winners including Rhona Connolly, and Patrick Lee (both double medallists) among others

Castlegar AC won 2 Golds, via Rainer Botha and Dylan Madden as well as 4 Silver, and 1 Bronze medals.

GCH juvenile athletes turned out in force and again scored multiple medal wins. There were some championship records set by GCH athletes who won their events including Angela Cielecka 100m in 12.09s, and a huge Long Jump of 5.64m, Daniel Sangodele in the Triple Jump with 12.85m and Lucy Hounkponou over 100m Hurdles with 14.96s, as well as winning relay quads over Boys U17 4×400 (Shane McGovern, Alvyne Ngani, Daniel Sangodele & Oisin Maher), and the GCH Girls U19 4×400 (Lianne Colleran, Sophie Foley, Saoirse Coleman & Inga Cielecka)

Attention now focuses on the National U9-11 Paired Children’s Games this weekend along with the U12 Championships, to be held in Tullamore on Sunday 23rd next

Many of Galway’s top Juvenile athletes have also qualified for the Tailteann Games, an interprovincial event, which goes ahead Saturday next in Dublin at Morton Stadium

On the road, The Bullaun 8k takes place this Friday June 21st , at 7.30 pm, with a children’s race ahead of the main event, Entry is on Eventmaster , and registration on the day at the local school.