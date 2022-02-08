Galway Athletics Report (7th February 2022)

Galway stars at DNA Athletics in Glasgow

GCH and NUIG athletes competed with distinction for Ireland in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday last at a six-team international match indoors. GCH stars Cillín Greene, Robert McDonnell together with current UCD member and GCH alumni, Alanna Lally competed for an Irish selection at the inaugural DNA Indoor meet. Roland Surlis of NUI Galway AC also had a superb international debut at Senior level competing for his country.

The new format DNA Athletics event took place over 2 hours with a mix of team and individual events on the programme, Ireland placed a creditable third of six teams, behind winners Spain.

GCH sprinters Cillin Greene and Robert McDonnell competed in the 4*200m Relay for Ireland, helping the team to fourth spot in the race

Galway’s other representatives, Alanna Lally and Roland Surlis ran in the exciting new Hunt event – where four athletes run over distances from 800m down to 600m 400m and 200m. Lally led the team off on the first 800m leg, with Surlis taking the 600m section, leading the team to a third-place finish in the event

National Indoor League Final

Galway City Harriers Men’s and Women’s teams compete in the final of the National Indoor Track and Field League this weekend at the National indoor Arena in Dublin on February 12th, Saturday next. GCH Ladies will field a strong squad likely including Nicole Walsh and Emma Moore, while the likes of Keith Fallon and Sean Breathnach will aim to assist GCH Men’s squad to a podium position.

National Intermediate and Masters Indoor Cross Country

This weekend sees the final National Cross-Country event of the season at club level, with the National Masters and Intermediate Cross-Country championships which will be held in Castlelyons, Co Cork

Galway will be well represented at county and club level. Galway county teams led by manager Sean McDermott will target medal glory with strong men’s Intermediate and Masters teams.

Galway Intermediate Men’s team will feature the likes of Abaas Edris of Castlegar and Jamie Fallon of Craughwell.

Individually, Ellen Moran of GCH will target a top 10 Ladies finish in the Ladies Intermediate race, and both Galway’s and GCH Masters Ladies squads look especially strong with standout athlete Kathryn Casserly in flying form at the moment.

The Juvenile B championships will take place prior to the adult events at the same venue.

Galway County Indoors

The first two days of the Galway County indoors take place this weekend in Athlone IT. The Juvenile U12-16 events taking place on Saturday next 12th February from 10 am. U17 to U19 and Senior events will take place the day before, on Friday 11th, which will be an evening event from 6.30 pm

Connacht Schools Cross Country

The Secondary Schools Cross Country season continued apace off last weekend with the Connacht Schools Cross Country Girls and Boys finals in Bushfield, Loughrea held Sunday last, hot on the heels of last week’s semi finals

There were Galway wins for the second week running via Stephen Ruane, representing Calasanctius College, Oranmore who won the Minor boys race after a great battle with Oisin Maher of Clifden CS who took second. Declan O’Connell again matched this with a comfortable win in the Junior boys race for Clarin College

In the Senior Boys race, Oisín Davis soloed home to victory and led a strong Presentation College Athenry team to glory with a dominant win.

In the Girls races, Molly Smith of Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin won the Junior Girls race ahead of Eva Ruane of, with Aoibheann Reddington third for Presentation Tuam

Helena O Keefe placed third in the Senior Girls for Woodford, with Eabha Brennan