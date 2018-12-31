Galway Athletics Report

Fields of Athenry 10k Road Race

Irish international Mick Clohisey made it an incredible seven in a row at the 17th running of the Fields of Athenry 10k on St Stephens Day. The hugely talented Raheny Shamrock AC athlete made the trip west, and put on a superb performance of distance running, to take his seventh win on the trot, and claimed the course record in so doing, winning in 29.46. Clohisey finished well clear of Hugh Armstrong of Ballina AC, second in 31.07, and Brian O’Kelly of Crusaders AC in third in 31.55.

In the Ladies, Galway native Laura Shaughnessy won well, and set a new record with a superb run, clocking a time of 34.55. Shaughnessy is now running with Dundrum South Dublin AC, and will look to push on to international status in 2019. Second home was Jane Ann Meehan of GCH, in 37.12, with Colette Tuohy of Mayo AC third in 39.16.

The race saw almost 1,200 finishers complete the famous race amid a festive atmosphere.

New Year’s Day Race

The Resolution Run 5k sponsored by Run Ireland, is the first race of 2019, and will be held on New Year’s Day in Galway City at 11 am. Entry is now open on Active.com, and Race HQ is the Claddagh Hall on the day from 9.30 am. The course is a flat and fast loop routing through the city centre, and returning out to Grattan Road and back to a finish at the Claddagh Hall.

North West Games

The North West Indoor Games were held Saturday last 29th December in Athlone IT and featured a record attendance of almost 800 competitors at a packed track and field programmes for Juvenile and Adults.

Galway athletes had some good performances, with Liam Shaw of Athenry AC throwing a massive 15.45 metres to win the U14 Boys Shot Putt being the highlight. David Mannion won the U14 Boys 800m for South Galway AC while John Cormican of Craughwell AC impressed running 2 minutes flat over 800m. Aoife Sheehy of GCH ran well in winning the Ladies 400m and Majella Loftus was double second over the sprints in a good season opener for the GCH athlete.

Galway Indoor Championships

The Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships for 2019 take place over two days in Athlone IT Arena, on the 12th and 13th January 2019. The event will have U8- U12s competing on Day one, and U13s to Adults compete on the second day. Entry is now open via club secretaries and clubs and athletes are reminded that anyone wishing to take part must be registered in advance i.e. by January 4th and have their Athletics Ireland membership for 2019 in place.