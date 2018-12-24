Galway Athletics Report

Fields of Athenry 10k road race

The 17th edition of the famous annual Fields of Athenry 10kroad race takes place St Stephen’s Day, in Athenry at 11 am. The race will be a sell out with over 1,200 entrants expected. The race attracts many of Ireland‘s top athletes, with stars such as Mick Clohisey, and Jane Ann Meehan expected to feature, as well as regulars who return each year to take part in what is a very sociable and enjoyable event.

New Year’s Day race

The Resolution Run 5k sponsored by Run Ireland, is the first race of 2019, and will be held on New Year’s Day in Galway City at 11 am. Entry is now open on Active.com, and Race HQ is the Claddagh Hall on the day from 9.30 am. The course is a flat and fast loop routing through the city centre, and returning out to Grattan Road and back to a finish at the Claddagh Hall.

Glynn secures International coaching role

Brendan Glynn, coach of GCH and NUIG senior athletics sprints squads has been appointed by Athletics Ireland National Relay Programme Coaching Team for the 2019 season. Glynnhas worked hard over the last number of years to put together an excellent coaching programme for athletes across the sprint disciplines, and has now been justly rewarded with an international appointment. He will work with Karen Kirk on the Youth and U20 Women’s relay squads which feature some of the best Irish sprint talent seen in many years.

Goal Mile

THE annual Goal Mile has become a festive tradition for tens of thousands of people across the country.

The 36th edition of the event, which raises funds for GOAL’s programmes in the developing world, will take place in Galway at Dangan track, at the NUIG Sportsgrounds, tomorrow from 10am, with donations accepted on the day.

NorthWest Games

The North West Indoor Games take place Saturday next 29th December in Athlone IT and features track and filed programmes for Juvenile and Adults.

Galway Indoor Championships

The Galway Indoor Track and Field Championships for 2019 take place over two days in Athlone IT Arena, on the 12th and 13th January 2019. The event will have U8- U12s competing on Day one, and U13s to Adults compete on the second day. Entry is now open via club secretaries and clubs and athletes are reminded that anyone wishing to take part must be registered in advance i.e. by January 4th and have their Athletics Ireland membership for 2019 in place.