Galway Athletics Report

National Cross-Country Championships Day Two

The National Novice Cross Country and Juvenile Uneven Ages Cross Country for U11’s to U19’s were held last Saturday held in Navan Adventure Park, in wet and windy conditions. The event featured some hugely competitive races on a true and testing cross country course.

Galway was well represented at Juvenile level, with Tuam AC, Craughwell AC, East Galway and GCH fielding athletes and teams across all races.

Notable performances for county runners included a fine run by Oisin Maher of Clifden running with Westport AC place 16th in the U11 race, which was held in very difficult conditions. At U13 level, Mathys Bocquet of Craughwell was Galway’s best finisher of the day in sixth place, while Gearoid King of Castlegar did very well in his first National race placing 15thoverall.

At U15 level Ross McGuinness of Craughwell AC performed well, finishing with 13th place, while Aine O’Farrell of Athenry had a great race as she finished 8th in the U19 Girls race.

At Adult level Galway fielded two strong Novice teams, with the Galway ladies team combining well over the 4km two lap circuit, to finish 11th team overall. The team were led by Cliodhna Ruane of Corrib AC who had a stormer to be first home of ahead of Eleanor Whyte, Deirdre McCrae and Mags Sheridan, all of GCH with top runner Aisling Joyce of GCH unfortunately having to withdraw mid-way with a foot injury. Individually, NUI Galway athletes Orna Murray and Aoife O’Brien had two great runs, claiming 13th and 22nd place respectively.

The Novice Mens race over 6km was a real spectacle to watch with over 250 runners taking on the testing hilly and twisty circuit. Zak Hanna of Newcastle AC in Down won an exciting race, with Galway’s best finisher being Craughwell AC athlete Damien O Boyle in 31st place, with clubmate Kevin Mooney next in 44th followed by Jack Miskella (Craughwell), Neill Keane and Naoise O’Gibne of GCH and Mark Davis of Craughwell, completing the six scorers for the Galway team Craughwell AC placed 12th club overall, with Galway county in 8th overall.

AIT Baseline Indoor Track meet

Many of Galway’s top track and field athletes competed at the AIT Baseline meet last Wednesday in the AIT Arena. Cillin Greene of GCH stole the show, breaking the National Indoor 300m, running 34.06 to claim his place in the record books, in a fantastic performance.

Sprinters Jonah Erugo and Ronnie Warde of Castlegar also impressed over 60m. GCH athlete James Frizzell impressed in the 1000m running a time of 2.35, with clubmate Neill Keane finishing in 2.38. Maebh Brannigan of GCH clocked solid 3.03 in the Ladies race.

Over 3k, GCH veteran Gerry Carty ran well to clock 9.58, while Aisling Joyce ran a decent season opener clocking 10.06.

Newcastle 5k

A pre-Christmas 5k was Held in Newcastle, Athenry on Sunday last by Athenry AC. First home was Cathal O’Reilly of Loughrea AC, in a time of 17.27, with Sean Hanley of GCH in second in 17.55. Jane Ann Meehan of GCH finished third in 18.03 and was first lady home. Second lady was Emma Boyle, with Linda Porter third.

Fixtures

The Fields of Athenry 10kroad race takes place next Wednesday, St Stephen’s Day in Athenry at 11am. The race will be a sell out with entry likely to close before the weekend.

The Resolution Run 5k Galway is the first race of 2019 on New Year’s Day in Galway City at 11am. Entry is now open on Active and Race HQ is the Claddagh Hall on the day from 9.30am