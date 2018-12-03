Galway Athletics Report

European Cross Country Championships

GCH Coach Matt Lockett will manage the Irish Junior and U23 Mens teams and the Junior Women’s squad at the European Cross Country championships to be held in Tilburg, Holland this weekend. Lockett is now Endurance Coordinator with Athletics Ireland and heads up three teams with great potential.

The Under 23 Mens team which includes Brian Fay, Ryan Forsyth, Cathal Doyle and Paul O’Donnell is certainly in with a medal chance, while the U20 Junior Women’s team have the likes of Sarah Healy, European champion in their ranks, and she will be tipped to medal.

GCH Awards

Galway City Harriers held their annual awards at the Menlo Park Hotel Sunday last.

At Juvenile level, all GCH National medal winners were honoured, as were those who were capped for Ireland in 2018, namely Chloe Casey, Emma Moore, Seren O’Toole, Robert McDonnell, Thomas McStay and Eanna Folan, and the GCH team that competed at the European Clubs Cross Country in February also received an award.

At adult level, the following athletes received awards in recognition of their achievements at National and International level.

Junior Ladies: Aoife Sheehy;

Junior Men: Jack Dempsey;

Senior Ladies: Nicole Walsh;

Senior Men: Sean Breathnach;

Masters Ladies: Majella Loftus;

Masters Men: Brendan Staunton;

Teams of the year:

Men: GCH Track and Field Outdoor League team

Ladies: GCH Ladies road teams at 10k and Marathon

Hall of Fame: Martin McEvilly

Fixtures

Major upcoming fixtures include the National Novice Cross Country which will be held in Navan Racecourse on Saturday 15th December.

On the road, the Fields of Athenry 10k takes place St Stephen’s Day in Athenry at 11 am and the Resolution Run 5k Galway will be the first race of 2019 on New Year’s Day in Galway City at 11 am.

Entry is now open for both events.