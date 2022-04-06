Galway Athletics Report

National Juvenile Championships

Liam Shaw Athenry AC National Shot Putt champion U18

The final day of the National Juvenile Indoor Championships was held last Saturday in the Athlone IT Arena, with yet more Galway medal success

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC was again outstanding as he became National U18 Shot Putt champion with a best throw of 17.18m.

Galway City Harriers Angela Cielecka won another gold, adding the national Indoor Long jump title to her outdoor win last August, with her winning leap of 5.18m a massive personal best and one that enabled her to take the gold medal.

In the Relay there were four medals for Galway clubs. GCH U15 Boys medalled via the squad of John Morrison, Jack Barry, Shane McGovern and Daniel Sangodele and Eamon Lydon, bringing the city club home to a super silver after the heats and final.

Tuam Ac Boys U13 4x200m relay team also won silver medals at the All-Ireland Indoor Championships in Athlone, with the quintet of Cian O’Driscoll, Thomas Riordan, Odhran Kelly, Ruairi Costello, Éanna McGrath combining across the heats and final

Craughwell AC U14 Girls team secured a well-earned bronze medal, with the squad of Lauren Morgan, Rachel Warde, Aoibheann Kelly and Katie Lean just pipping Midleton to a medal in a fine time of 1:50.39.

South Galway AC U12 Boys relay team also claimed bronze via the squad of Eoin O’Shaughnessy, Evan Gantley, Theo Gantley and Cathal Walsh.

Galway Indoors

The final day of the 2022 Galway Indoor Championships took place last Sunday in Athlone IT arena. The U9 to U11 athletes were centre stage in their debut Indoors. A huge crowd of athletes, parents and supporters attended and partook in what was a very enjoyable day’s competition across the varied programme organised by the Galway Athletics Board

At U9 level, there were wins for Katie McGlynn of GCH and Dylan Mannion of Tuam AC in the 60m sprints. The 200m saw gold medals going to the talented Dylan Mannion again in the Boys, and Anna Huban of South Galway, while in the Long Jump, Sean Botha of Castlegar AC won the Boys and Anna Huban of South Galway AC won her second gold of the day. In the Relays, Clare River Harriers Boys and South Galway AC Girls were victorious.

In the U10 events, Matyss Ozilins of Castlegar AC and Amelia Henry of South Galway AC were crowned champions over 60m, while in the 400m, a super run for Conor Mannion of Craughwell AC saw him take gold, with Saoirse Griffin of Clare River Harriers winning the Girls event. In the Long Jump, there were wins for Matyss Ozilins again with a second gold, and Emma Barry of GCH in the Girl’s section. Relay gold went to Tuam AC in the Boys event and South Galway AC in the Girls races.

At U11 level, there were sprint golds for Brian Griffin of CRH and Laoise Colleran of Craughwell AC. Over 600m in the distance races, Darcy Noel of Galway City Harriers, and Clara Murphy of CRH won top honours.

In the Long Jump there were wins for Darcy Noel with his second gold for GCH, and Lola Whitney Mangan of Craughwell AC. GCH won the Boys Relay, with Craughwell taking the Girls title to cap a great day’s racing

Fixtures

The National 10km Championships take place Saturday next in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. GCH Senior Men’s team will aim for a high finish, with the likes of David Carter and Conor Byrne going well

The Abbeyknockmoy 5k takes place Sunday next April 10th at 10.30 am, hosted by St Bernard’s FC, and is AAI approved

This Friday sees the Universities Outdoor Track and Field competition take place in Carlow IT, with NUIG likely to field strong squads including Irish internationals Sarah Quinn, Robert McDonnell and Roland Surlis, and GMIT will also be represented.