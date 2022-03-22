Galway Athletics Report

World Indoors

Galway City Harriers athlete Cillin Greene continued his super senior career as he represented Ireland at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in Serbia on Sunday last. Greene, fresh from his National Senior gold over 400m, competed alongside Olympic relay team-mate and fellow Connacht athlete North Sligo’s Chris O Donnell as well as Brian Gregan and Cathal Crosbie (pictured above). The Galway sprinter helped the the Irish 4x400m relay team to a top-class 7th place overall and they clocked a new Irish Record in the process of 3:08.63.

National Juvenile Indoor Championships

The National Juvenile Indoor Championships were held last weekend in the Athlone IT Arena, with a huge contingent of Galway club athletes taking part, with many medals coming west after the busy programme held over two dats,

Galway race walkers had a great championship, securing multiple medals. Clare River Harriers athlete Matthew Newell kicked off the Championships winning U15 Gold in the 1km walk, in a new national record of 4.05

Tuam AC secured three Race walking medals, topped by a gold medal win for Savanagh O’Callaghan in the U15 Girls event, just ahead of clubmate India Cunniffe who took silver in the same race. Danielle Fitzpatrick also secured bronze for Tuam, in the U17 Girls event

There were silver medals on the double for South Galway AC race walkers as Seán Kelleher took second in the U18 boys 1500m and Sinead Maher won silver in the U17 girls 1500m walk

Castlegar AC secured double sprint gold via new sensation, U16 athlete Lemar Lucciano, who excelled in winning the 60m sprint in a whirlwind 7.32 seconds to take gold, and claimed 200m gold later in 23.47 seconds.

Sunday’s programme saw double gold and double silver in the sprints for South Galway AC with Sophie Farrell winning gold in the U18 Girls 60m sprint, David Mannion winning gold in U18 400m, ahead of twin Stephen Mannion in second , and Cathal Walsh winning silver in The Boys U12 60m. Amy Rose Kelly won silver in the U16 60m hurdles to top a great day for South Galway AC.

Craughwell AC had a superb series of medal wins, with Alan Hallinan putting in a tremendous triple medal winning performance at U13 level , with gold in the hurdles to follow his silver in the 600m and bronze in the long jump.

There was also a great double gold for Conor Penney in the U15 Boys High Jump with a huge 1.75m leap for victory and he won in the Hurdles also. Rachel Warde claimed another superb double gold for Craughwell AC in the U14 60m sprint with a time of 8.09 , and won again in the U14 hurdles .

Lauren Morgan also won gold in the U14 Girls Long Jump for the club. Craughwell AC athlete Lauren Kilduff won bronze in the U15 60m sprint and clubmate Saoirse Pierce won her first National medal with High jump bronze with a clearance of 1.40m.

Hazel Fahy of Loughrea AC won bronze in the U14 girl’s High jump , while clubmate Caoimhe Farrell excelled as she claimed silver in the final of the U18 girls Hurdles event.

Galway City Harriers secured gold via Angela Cielecka who added the Under 15 60m title to her 2021 outdoors double, with a superb time of 7.91seconds, while Ronan Duggan GCH was a fine 2nd place in The U16 Boys 60m

There were three hurdles medal wins for GCH in the Hurdles finals on Sunday with Ava McKeon, back to her brilliant best when capturing the under 18 Girls title. Mathieu Madden was second in the U18 Boys final while Evan Moran secured a bronze when third in the Under 17 Boys Final.

Craughwell 10 Mile and 10km

The Craughwell 10 Mile and 10km Races were held Sunday 20th March last, hosted by Craughwell AC with over 300 athletes taking part across the two events.

The biggest race of the day was the 10 Miles event with Aaron Brennan of GCH storming home to win in 52.46, well clear of Paddy O Tole of Westport AC in second and Padraic Fallon in third. Galway City Harriers ace Neasa De Buirca was first home in the Ladies section a in a super time of 62.17, coming in ahead of Catherine Thornton of Crusaders in second and Siobhan Lee of GCH next home in third

Brian Conroy of Clane AC won the 10k in a fast 32.01, with Greg Lundon of South Galway second and his clubmate Declan O Connor in third

The ever consistent Kathryn Casserly of Galway City Harriers had a superb run, as she took the top spot in the Ladies 10K in 39.09 with clubmate Maebh Brannigan second and Deirdre Corcoran third