Galway Athletics Report

Universities Indoors

The Intervarsities Indoor Championships were held Saturday last in in TUS, Athlone and NUIG and GMIT both fielded strong teams and garnered much silverware. NUI Galway athletes had a great championship with multiple medals going West. Star of the show was Olympian Robert McDonnell who won a superb and very competitive Men’s 200m gold, clocking 21.17 seconds to come from behind to pip Colin Doyle and Mark Smyth to victory. Roland Surlis was imperious in winning 800m gold for NUIG in a superb time of 1.52.01, a college record,

In the Ladies events, Aoife Kilogallon was another NUIG medal winner taking 3000m gol din a fast time of 9.26 The ever-dependable Irish international Sarah Quinn won silver in the 60m Hurdles, as did Shane Mooney in the Men’s equivalent for two further NUI medals.

NUIG Men’s relay squad took bronze over the 4*200m event, as did their female counterparts in what were two very competitive races. There were several near medal misses with great performances via Jack Miskella, who clocked an NUIG record of 3.55.29 over 1500m for fourth, and Finley Daly who was also fourth in 8.25 over 3000m.

Connacht Schools Cross Country

The Secondary Schools Cross Country season kicked off last week with the South Connacht Schools Cross Country Girls and Boys championships taking place over two days in Bushfield, Loughrea.

There were Galway wins via Stephen Ruane, representing Calasanctius College, Oranmore who won the Minor boys race after a great battle with Oisin Maher of Clifden CS who took second. Declan O’Connell matched this with a comfortable win in the Junior boys race for Clarin College, with Louis Garrard of Seamount Kinvara in third. Mathys Bocquet of Calasanctius Oranmore ran a great race to take second in the Intermediate Boys race ahead of Sean Fitzpatrick of Kinvara in third.

In the Senior Boys race, Oisín Davis led a strong Presentation College Athenry team consisting entirely of Craughwell athletes’ home to victory with a dominant win. Team mate Ross McGuinness finished it up strongly to come 3rd.

In the Girls races, Clodagh Fallon of Presentation Tuam won the Minor Girls race, with Dunmore’s Megan Healy second. Molly Smith of Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin won the Junior Girls race, ahead of Dunmore duo Soirse Hunter and Sarah Hartnett. In the Intermediate Girls Isabella Burke had a great race to take silver for Calasanctius Oranmore, with Aoibheann Reddington third for Presentation Tuam.

Helena O Keefe placed second in the Senior Girls for Woodford, with Eabha Brennan in third for Colaiste Baile Chláir.

National Masters Indoor Competition

There was great success at the National Masters Indoor Competition on Sunday last at the TUS Arena, Athlone. Galway City Harriers athletes were most impressive with medals across the track disciplines. Linda Nally once again bagged an amazing double gold in the short sprints over 60m and 200m. Nally later helped her GCH ladies relay squad (pictured) to a super silver along with Karen Quirke, Kathryn Casserly and Majella Loftus in the 4x200m relay. Kathryn Casserly had earlier enjoyed an emphatic victory in the W40 3000m, a distance where clubmate Gerry Carty also secured a wonderful gold in the M50 category. Eoin Daly secured a bronze in the Men’s M35 400m to cap a medal laden day for GCH.

South Galway AC struck gold via John Whiriskey who won the Masters M40 800m in a new personal best of 2:03:54. Craughwell Masters athletes also secured multiple medals across all age categories. Club talisman Ronnie Warde medalled on the double with Gold in the 60m, and bronze over 200m. Clubmate Cormac Kearney claimed gold in the M40 Long Jump , while Evan Morgan struck bronze in the 60m and Silver in the Long Jump at M50 .David Mulligan won Bronze over 200m, as did Justin Lane in the Weight Throw event at M45 level. The Craughwell squad then capped a great day via Relay gold in the M35 Gold in Relay 4x200m! Castlegar jumper Reiner Botha struck gold in the M35 Long Jump and clubmate Declan Madden won bronze in the M50 3000m. Mary Barrett of Loughrea AC gold medal in the M60 Shot Putt and also won silver in the High Jump. Corofin ACs Tommy Farragher won two gold medals in his age category for the Shot Putt and Weight throw and his clubmate Peggy Higgins brought home two gold medals also, in both Shot and Long Jump. Tuam ACs chairman Rory O Connor also medalled with bronze in the M60 60m sprint.

PHOTO: GCH ladies silver medal winning relay team at the National Masters Indoors- Karen Quirke, Linda Nally Kathryn Casserly and Majella Loftus