Galway Athletics Report

Sean Doggett selected for Europeans

Athletics Ireland has announced a strong team for next month’s European Athletics Championships, which will be held in Rome, Italy between June 7th to 12th, which includes one Galway athlete.

Young Athenry AC star Sean Doggett has risen rapidly to prominence, under his coach Stephen Doggett and his great 400m form has led to him being selected for the Men’s 4*400m Relay team. Doggett has clocked a 46-second time this year and will compete alongside Jack Raftery, Callum Baird, Chris O Donnell, Joe Doody and Thomas Barr on the Irish 4*400m Men’s squad.

Finley Daly of University of Galway and coached by Matt Lockett, came close to a spot in the 3km Steeplechase as he has a B time standard, with the final squad due later this week. GCH athlete Cillin Greene is targeting the Olympics in Paris and seeking 400m qualification and is chasing that over the next month.

Galway 5km Series

The Galway 5k series concluded last night in Athenry, with the final leg of the EY-sponsored 6-race series taking place.

Young Craughwell star Anthony Boyle was first home in 16.24 just ahead of clubmate Jordan Walsh. First lady was Jane Ann Meehan, clocking the fastest time of the series in a super 17.58, with Sarah Collins next home.

Thanks are due to all the host clubs and series organisers Colm Byrne and Colm McAllen, as well as sponsor EY.

Fixtures

The Connacht Outdoor Track and Field Championships start Saturday 8th June next in Claremorris with the younger ages, U11s and up, with older ages the following week in Athlone.