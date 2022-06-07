Galway Athletics Report (6th June 2022)

Galway 5 K series

The final leg of the EY Galway 5km Series was held in Clarenbridge last Tuesday around the Kilcornan loop, hosted by Galway City Harriers. First over the line was Paul Keane for GCH in 17.21 ahead of Ed Maher in second and Adrian Duignan in third.

Anna McGinley of NUI Galway AC stormed home to an impressive win in the Ladies section in 19.15, ahead of Yvonne Fehily and Therese Byrne in second and third respectively

Galway Athletics Board would like to thanks sponsors EY (Ernst and Young) and series coordinator Brendan Monaghan as well as all host clubs and venues for a successful series

Galway County Championships

Robert McDonnell of Galway City Harriers lit up Dangan at the Galway County Track and Field Championships with a tremendous 400m performance clocking 46.17 to put him into the top 10 all-time Irish performance list over the one lap distance. The talented 20-year-old from GCH is going from strength to strength this season and targeting European qualification.

Also, on the programme there were impressive wins for Raekwon Luciano over Castlegar in the Men’s 100m and Laura Besano won gold in the Ladies, while Sinead Treacy of Craughwell won the Ladies 400m. Guest Liam Harris of Togher AC won an exciting Men’s 1500m, ahead of first Galway athlete Jack Miskella of Craughwell AC. Ellen Moran of GCH led from the gun to take Ladies 1500m gold in 4.46

In the Field, Aoibheann Farrell of Loughrea and Ben Sheahan of GCH jumped farthest in Long Jump, while Liam Shaw, Thomas Farragher and Ella Rafferty were among the medals in the throws.

This Thursday sees Day 2 of the programme from 7pm in Dangan including the 200m, 800m, Ladies 3k and Men’s 5km, as well as Discus, Weight throw, High Jump and Triple Jump in the Field

Irish Schools Athletics

Galway athletes struck silverware at the prestigious Irish Schools Track and Field Championships in Tullamore last Saturday, with multiple medals going West.

Top billing goes to Evan Hallinan of Pres Athenry /Crauighwell AC, Liam Shaw also of Presentation Athenry, India Cunniffe of Presentation Tuam, Matthew Newell of Colaiste Baile Chlair, and Amy Rose Kelly of Gort CS, all individual champions, and Merlin College Boys and Mercy Tuam Girls Relay teams, both of whom struck gold on a fantastic day.

Rising star Hallinan jumped a huge 1.95 metres to win Senior Boys High Jump gold and also won silver in the Triple Jump. The talented thrower Liam Shaw won Intermediate Shot Putt gold and also took bronze in the Discus . India Cunniffe won the Junior Girls 1200m walk, and she was emulated by Matthew Newell of Claregalway College who won Gold in the Junior Boys Walk in a championship record of 4.53, while Amy Rose Kelly of Gort CS won Intermediate Girls gold in the 300m Hurdles.

The Merlin College squad of Mathieu Madden, Christian Lomboto, Nick Ukagu, Leon Ukaga, Emmanuel, and Tyrese, under coach Sean McDermott were hugely impressive in claiming the 4 by 100m Intermediate Boys Relay crown. The Mercy Tuam squad of Aoibheann Costello, Alix Joyce, Abby Mahon and Nicole Quirke won Senior Ladies’ gold in another great team performance.

Silver medals went to Angela Cielecka of GCH over 100m who also won Long Jump bronze at Minor level, Declan O Connell of Clarin College in the Junior Boys 1500m, with a cracking 4.19 clocking. In the Walks, Savanagh O Callaghan won Silver in the 1200m Junior event, as did Sinead Maher in the Intermediate Girls 2k Walk for Gort CS. Danielle Moynihan of HRC Mountbellew won Junior Girls High Jump Silver.

There were bronze medal wins for Stephen Mannion of Seamount Kinvara in the Senior Boys 400m, Jade Moorhead of Presentation Athenry in the High Jump, Lauren Kilduff of Gort CS in the Junior Girls Long Jump with a massive 5 metre jump, and Alix Joyce of Mercy Tuam won Senior Girls 400m Hurdles bronze. Molly Smith of SC Carraroe also won a great 1500m bronze in the Intermediate Girls race, while Oisin Phelan of HRC Mountbellew won bronze in the Inter Boys Hurdles over 400m

Road Race Results

Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC won the Ladies Mini Marathon wheelchair section with a record time of 28.57, in Dublin last weekend.

Catherine Thornton of Galway City Harriers continued her superb season placing second in the Cork City Half Marathon Sunday last in a personal best time of 1 hour 20 minutes, behind winner Courtney McGuire of Clonmel AC

Connacht Track and Field championships

The Connacht Juvenile Track and Field, and Adult Track and Field championships take place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday 11th and 12th June respectively, at the AIT Outdoor track in Athlone. The U9 to U11 Paired events take place on Saturday, with Senior and Masters adult competition on the Sunday programme.