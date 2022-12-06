Galway Athletics Report (6th December 2022)

National Novice and Uneven Age Juveniles Cross Country

The final weekend of the National Cross Country for 2022 featured the National Novices and the Uneven Ages Juvenile events, held on a really testing cross country course in Conna, in East Cork last Sunday.

The National Novice Cross Country races were the highlight of the day and saw Galway athletes securing silverware, with the standout run of the day coming from University of Galway athlete Fiona Everard of Bandon AC, who won the Ladies event over 4km, with a superb and dominant display, breaking away early from the lead group to storm to a popular victory. Coached by Matt Lockett, she has returned to her best this year and has a bright future.

Craughwell AC Men’s squad once again delivered, with a national silver team medal, via a great combined effort from William Fitzgerald, Paddy Noonan, Jack Miskella and Kyle Moorhead, with team manager and talisman Mark Davis racing home as fifth man. GCH, despite losing a couple of athletes on the day, scored a solid sixth spot, via John Moroney, Cian Coyne, David Carter, and Conor Byrne.

However, it was Abbas Edris of Castlegar who was first Galway man home in ninth place with a return to his best form, leading Galway County to second county squad overall in the process, with the Craughwell quartet and John Moroney joining him as scorers

GCH Ladies stepped up to the mark once again and placed fifth team overall. The squad were led home by Aine O Farrell in 24th, backed up by Anna McGinley, Eimear O Leary and Niamh Hennelly as scorers, with next home Olive Gleeson and Deirdre McCrae

At Juvenile level, Alan Hallinan was the star of the show, winning the U13 Boys race for Craughwell with an amazing finish up the long drag to the line. Clubmate Declan O Connell had a brave run to take bronze in the U15 Boys race

In the team events, Tuam AC won a historic team gold at U13 level, with the squad of Eimear Fallon, Ruby McGuire, Rachel Treacy, Orla Newell, Roisin Steede Duffy and Cuisle O Callaghan securing gold for the resurgent club. Craughwell U 15 Boys also secured gold via the quarter of Declan O Connell, Stephen Joyce, Stephen Ruane and Keelan Moorhead.

Clare River Harriers took bronze in the U11 Girls event via Aoibhe Daly, Elise Day, Aoibhinn Burke, Kieva Kelly, Eve Shanahan and Ella Crowley, a just reward after a long season of endeavour,

European Cross Country Championships

Thomas McStay of Galway City Harriers travels to Turin, Italy this weekend to compete as part of a very strong Irish U23 team at the European Cross-Country Championships. McStay will be joined by National champion Darragh McIlhenny, Keelan Kilreehil, Shay McEvoy, Efrem Gidey and Jamie Battle. The talented squad will certainly be aiming for medals, and are reigning champions.

The Irish squads will be managed by two Galway men in Paul McNamara and Matt Lockett, and all eyes will be on the six-race card which starts from 9.30 am local time on Sunday next, 11th December.