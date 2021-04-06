Galway Athletics Report (6th April 2021)

print

Athletics training resumes

A welcome return to training from 26th April has been announced as part of the easing of Covid restrictions by Government. Juvenile athletics (i.e. under 18), in pods of 15 will resume from that date.

This is good news for the thousands of young sports people across Galway and clubs across the county are currently planning for the return of their athletes.

It is hoped that adult training and events will resume as soon as possible thereafter.

2021 Galway 5km Series

The 2021 Galway 5k Series opened for entry last Thursday night, and to date has sold over 700 entries for this year’s virtual series.

The series of five 5 k races over 5 weeks in May and early June where entrants put themselves against the clock rather than others, has proved hugely popular, and gives people a target to get fit and aim for in early summer.

Very limited entry remains on www.myrunresults.com Much thanks are due to the HSE Healthy Ireland initiative for their sport and especially to Brendan Monaghan series coordinator.

Galway Athletics Development Squads

The setting up of Galway development squads for U15 to U19 athletes for 2021 is currently being planned by Galway Athletics Board.

This initiative will aim to bring together high achieving young athletes from clubs across board. a range of athletics disciplines from sprints, hurdles, middle distance, jumps, throws and walks, into County organised group training sessions.

It is hoped to commence this programme in early Summer this year. Further details will be advised to clubs in the coming weeks.