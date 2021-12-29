Galway Athletics Report

Fields of Athenry 10k

Race winner Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock AC, Photo Credit John O’Connor



A great turnout made the 20th anniversary of the Fields of Athenry 10k a huge success on St Stephens Day last. Over one thousand athletes completed the flat and fast 10k loop, as the race organised by Athenry AC, with the club once again delivering a festive cracker.

Raheny Shamrocks athlete Mick Clohisey made it an incredible eighth victory as he stormed home to victory in a time of 30.45, fending off a spirited challenge from Craughwell AC’s Jamie Fallon in second. The top two were together till halfway, until the experienced Clohisey strode away to the title in the second half of the race. Fallon finished a strong second in 31.13, with clubmate William Fitzgerald having a great run to place third in 31.25.

The Ladies race saw the performance of the day, which came via a dominant display of distance running by the talented Aoife Kilgallon of Sligo AC, who smashed the existing women’s race record by over a minute with a winning time of 33:48. Kate Kelly (Athlone IT Running Club) and Catherine Thornton (Crusaders AC) took second and third spots, in 36.58 and 37.22 respectively.

Top 3 Ladies at Athenry 10 – L To R – Kate Kelly AIT AC (2nd), Winner Aoife Kilgallon Sligo AC and third place Catherine Thornton of Crusaders AC . Photo Credit John O’Connor



Resolution Run

The Resolution Run 5K road race takes place New Year’s Day 1st January 2022, at 10.30 in Galway City Centre. The course routes through the City Centre, from the Claddagh, passing Wolfe Tone Bridge, Merchants Road and the Docks, and routing back out to Grattan Road and the Prom before a fast finish along South Park into the finish at Nimmo’s Pier.

The route is flat and fast and will attract a top-class field of local and national athletes. The race is AAI certified and there is a superb souvenir gift for all entrants, Race HQ is outside the Claddagh Hall at South Park, Galway and race start is on Grattan Road beside the park.

Limited entry is still available on MyRunResults.com

The race starts promptly at 10.30am at South Park. Race number pick-up is at the Claddagh Hall located right by the start line between 9 and 10am on the morning of the race. Some entries will be taken on the day however the race is limited to 300 entries. All entrants will receive a souvenir race hat, refreshments after and an official chip time.

Goal Mile

Despite the inclement weather, two Galway city Goal Mile events proved a great success on Christmas morning last. Tribal Running organised the Doughiska event, with Ian Egan first home, while GCH welcomed over 200 runners and walkers to Dangan track at the RSC, with Conor Byrne of GCH fastest of the day in 4.59, and Michelle Maher fastest lady. Funds were raised at both events for the Goal charity which continues its great work in developing countries.