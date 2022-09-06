Galway Athletics Report (5th September 2022)

East Galway AC 5k

Conor Byrne of GCH won The East Galway AC 5km race held last Saturday in Skehana, clocking a strong 16.35 for victory. Ger Hartnett of Tuam AC was second with Adrian Grogan of Castlegar AC third

First lady home was Edel Gaffney of Trim AC in a fast 17.42, with Grainne Kelly of Ennis Track second and third was Mayos Paula Donnellan Walsh.

Grant Thornton 5k

The Grant Thornton sponsored corporate challenge 5km takes place Wednesday 14th September next in Salthill Galway City at 7.45pm. Limited entry is still available

Galway Primary Schools Cross Country

The Galway Primary Schools Cross Country takes place over two Tuesdays in Renmore at Nolan Park in the city, on Tuesday 20th and 27th September next. Entry is open to all Primary Schools pupils from Third to Sixth Class, who will be issued entry forms this week via Schools