Galway Athletics Report (4th July 2022)

National Juvenile Track and Field Championships

The 2022 Irish Life Health National Juvenile Track and Field Championships kicked off last weekend with some great competition in Tullamore

Galway athletes achieved National glory, with multiple National medals returning West after the weekend action.

The imperious Emma Moore of Galway City Harriers stormed home to U19 800m gold in one of the displays of the championships , continuing her great season to date at Senior and junior level

Craughwell AC saw great success across the weekend, with four gold medals, three Silver and a Bronze. The highlight performer of the weekend for the club was the exceptional U15 athlete Conor Penney who won double-Gold in High Jump and Hurdles , jumping a massive 1.88 metres to win the High Jump . Joshua Whyte leaped to a massive personal best in the U15 boys triple jump to win Silver with Emma O Donovan also claiming U15 Girls High Jump Silver . Rachel Warde for Craughwell was another bronze winner ,over Hurdles this time .

Amy Rose Kelly and Orlaith Mannion won silver and bronze in the U16 Girls Hurdles for South Galway AC.

Saturday saw the U9 to U13s events programme take place with the Paired competition for U9 to U11 ages and individual events for the older ages

Michelle Nnadi of GCH sprinted home to first place in the U13 80m at the Nationals with a flying run. Clubmate Aisling Tauchen claimed Long Jump silver with a 4.51 metre leap

Castlegar AC claimed a well-deserved All Ireland gold via U10 long jump paired champions Dylan Madden and Mattis Ozolins, with GCH duo Roan Lydon and Mathys Cullinane Vaux in second just behind them

Ozolins also claimed sprint bronze along with co – star Patrick Cawley for his second medal of the day

Tuam’s athletes got the club off to a great start with their U13 Boys Relay team finally striking the elusive gold their efforts over the years have merited to join a surprise but welcome silver for the U10 Boys Relay team , while Annalysse Nally and Rachel Treacy each won their first All-Ireland Track & Field medals- Nally in the Javelin at U14 level , and Treacy in the High Jump

The history making U13 relay team was made up of Éanna McGrath, Oliwer Lewandowski, Odhran Kelly and Cian O’Driscoll along with Ruairi Costello who ran the second leg in Galway Counties win and Cian McGinn who has been with the team since U9.

Craughwell AC capped a fabulous day with a fantastic gold medal winning performance from the U12 Boys 4x100m team in one of the last events of the day with a splendid final to take the National title with the team of Sean Colleran, Lincoln King and the three McNena brothers , Ciaran, Ruairi and Jack all in the winning squad

Alan Hallinan for Craughwell also won the Sprint hurdles Gold at U13 level with a dominant performance

Conor Mannion and Jack Hibbitt put in storming runs in their 500m to combine to take the National silver in the team competition.

South Galway AC pair Anna Huban and Aoife Maher won silver in the U9 Girls Long Jump to top off a great days athletics for the West

European U18 Championships

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC competes in the European U18 championships this week in Jerusalem , Israel. Shaw throws in the Shot Putt this Tuesday . The young Presentation Athenry student is on an upward trajectory in his throwing career and now well established at National and international level

World Masters Championships

The indomitable Kathryn Casserly of GCH continues her stellar career, with a superb bronze medal placing , 3rd in the world in the W40 5000m race at the World Masters track and field in Tempere, Finland last weekend

Headford 8km

The famous Headford 8k returns to the road this Saturday , with the race off at 7pm , Saturday 9th July next . Race headquarters is at the GAA facilities in the town