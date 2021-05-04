Galway Athletics Report (3rd May 2021)

print

World Relays success

Sarah Quinn of NUI Galway Athletics and St Colman’s AC in Mayo made history at the weekend as she brought the Irish Women’s 4 by 200m Relay team to a fantastic World second place finish at the World Relays championships held in Silesia, Poland.

Quinn along with Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, and Sophie Becker ran superbly together to finish on the podium behind winners Poland.

The talented Quinn also featured on the Ireland 4 by 100m relay team which placed tenth in their event, this qualifying the team for the World Championships next year, in Oregon USA .

World Silver and World championship qualification is a just reward for the many years of hard work that Sarah Quinn has put in over the last decade in Athletics, with coach Brendan Glynn of Galway City Harriers and NUIG Athletics instrumental in her success in recent years.

==

Lally shines in USA

Alanna Lally continues her rise to the top of Irish 800m running with a College record for Temple University at the weekend, at the UNF Invite in Jacksonville Florida.

Lally placed fifth in a high-quality field, in a time of 2.04.62 over the two lap distance.

Lally also competed for Temple on the 4 by 400m relay squad which placed ninth overall.

Galway’s Alanna Lally in action over 800m for her US college Temple at the weekend

==

Adult Training returns

A welcome return to Adult athletics training was announced by Government last week, with organised group training set to resume from May 10th next.

Clubs will resume training over the course of that week and athletes are reminded to ensure they are paid up members before resuming training with their clubs.

Galway Athletics intends to announce some dates for track and field competition once full guidance is announced by Athletics Ireland

==

Galway 5k Series starts

The Galway 5k 2021 virtual race series is in full swing, with the first of five weekly deadlines for submitting results to the event system this Tuesday May 4th.

The first week’s performances saw an impressive effort by wheelchair athlete Shauna Bocquet of Craughwell AC, who clocked an incredible 13.43 over the 5k circuit she used, a sign of her rise in the sport.

Fastest male athlete to date for week one is Joe Folan, in 17.05, with fastest female Madeline O Donnell in 20.02