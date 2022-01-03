Galway Athletics Report (3rd January 2022)

Resolution Run

The Resolution Run 5K road race was held New Year’s Daylast, 1st January 2022, organised by GCH and Galway Athletics, and proved a great success, with over 250 finishing the event.

The race at the front was an exciting affair, with a front group of five athletes breaking away early on- David Carter of GCH,Abbas Edris of Castlegar and the Craughwell trio of Sean Cotter, Oisin Davis and Ross McGuinness. Carter pushed on in the lead after the 1k mark, establishing a 20-metre gap at the half way mark. The second half of the race was like a different race however, as the wall of wind along Grattan Road saw the lead change hands, as the tactical running of Sean Cotter paid dividends. Cotter took the lead at just past 3k with a big move, storming passed GCH’s Carter, and drove onwards to claim victory in 15.45. Carter held on gamely for second in 15.47, with the consistent Edris of Castlegar third home in 15.49, ahead of the young duo of Davis and McGuinness .

The Ladies section saw Kathryn Casserly of GCH take a really impressive victory, clocking 17.44, as she overhauled Catherine Thornton of Crusaders AC in the final kilometre. Thornton ran a great time of 17.51 for second, with the returning Regina Casey third home in 18.41

National Indoor League

Round One of the National Indoor Track and Field League takes place Sunday 9th January next in the National Indoor Arena in Abbottstown in Dublin.

The programme features ten events, seven on the track and three field events. Galway clubs such as Craughwell and GCH are expected to field teams

Galway Indoors

The Galway Indoor Championships takes place over two days next Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th January next in the Athlone IT IndoorArena. U9 to U12 competition will be held on Saturday, with an adult competition Saturday evening, while the U13 to U19 events will be held on Day two, Sunday.