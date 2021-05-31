Galway Athletics Report (31st May 2021)

print

Belfast Irish Milers Club Meet

At the Belfast Irish Milers Meet held on Saturday, Galway City Harriers athletes Cillin Greene and Robert McDonnell produced two incredible performances in the Men’s A 400m race.

Both athletes ran sub 47 seconds as they battled it out for the honours in the home straight. Greene held on to his early lead to win in 46.45 seconds with McDonnell finishing second clocking 46.59, in the process earning himself an A standard qualification for the European U20 Championships.

These times represent a huge breakthrough for both athletes and their respective coaches Jeremy Lyons and Brendan Glynn.

NUI Galway athlete Roland Surlis once again raced well over 800m, to clock a personal best 1.46.74 for a close third place in the Men’s A race.

GCH had a number of other athletes who made the trip North. Alex Lee ran a season’s best of 24.19 over 200m to finish 6th overall and he posted a time of 11.91 over 100m to finish 5th. Keith Fallon continued his good form clocking 3.53 over 1500m to take 5th place.

Craughwell AC athletes Sinead Gaffney and Jack Miskella also took part in the IMC meet with Miskella running 3.55 over 1500m, while Gaffney broke the club record with a time of 4.47 in the Women’s 1500m event

USA Action

Galway’s Alanna Lally competed over 800m at the Big East Regional Championships in the USA for Temple University at the weekend. Lally progressed through her heat to make Saturdays’ semifinals, where she ran 2:05.81 in the 800m, just one second shy of her school-record mark, but fell just short of a final qualifying position.

Galway 5k series

The fourth week of the virtual 2021 Galway 5k series concluded Tuesday night last May 25th, with the respective winners being Craughwell AC wheelchair athlete Shauna Bocquet ,fastest male Glen Garino in 16.10, and fastest female was Madeline O Donnell .

The series concludes this Tuesday 1st June.

Galway Development and Coaching squads

The 2021 Galway Athletics development squads for selected club athletes from U15 to U19 continued last weekend with a series of Sprint workshops in Dangan

Meanwhile the Galway coaching workshops commenced last weekend, with Saturday featuring Long jump sessions in Ballinderreen organized by South Galway AC and Sunday seeing younger ages gather for Sprint coaching in Dangan .