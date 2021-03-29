Galway Athletics Report (29th March 2021)

print

International action

The trio of Galway athletes in the USA are continuing their Track and Field season, with multiple races over the last number of weeks.

GCH alumni Alanna Lally, running with Temple University in Pennsylvania, continues her good early season track form, placing fourth in a high quality 800m in a time of 2.05 at the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina.

Aisling Joyce, now with Bradley University in Illinois, placed fifth in the 800m in 2.21 at the Billiken Invitational in St Louis last weekend.

Meanwhile Damien O Boyle, of Craughwell AC continues his successful American athletics career. Following a successful stint with McNeese University, O Boyle is now with Louisiana University, and clocked 15.47 for 5000m in a season opener, at the Louisiana Classic.

Virtual Race results

With Athletics races limited on the home front, Virtual races where participants race themselves against the clock are proving popular and a good test of athletes’ fitness.

South Galway Athletics Club Virtual 5km results

South Galway ACs fundraiser saw Joe Walsh of Crusaders AC fastest against the clock in 16.30, Rob Lennon of Castlegar next best clocking 16.49. First lady was Lisa McGrath of Ennis Track in 21.05 with second fastest local athlete Caoimhe Kelleher in 21.07.

Irish Runner Virtual 5-mile results

GCH athletes performed well in this time trial, with Jerome Debize showing the benefits of a winter of high mileage clocking 29.11, while Neasa De Burca was one of the fastest ladies against the clock, running 30 minutes flat

Galway 5km Series

Galway Athletics County Board remind athletes that online entries will open this Thursday April 1st to the 15th edition of the Galway 5k Series, which will go ahead in May 2021 as a Virtual one.

The series will run from 1st May 2021 to the 1st June 2021 and will consist of five weekly runs and participants will upload their individual results and a full results list will be published each week.

Entry to the series is limited to 1000 people each year. The entry link is on www.myrunresults.com