Galway Athletics Report (29th August 2022)

Ireland/England Juvenile match

Several Galway athletes travelled to Bedford in England last weekend to compete for Athletics Ireland team at the English Championships at U15 and U17 level

Lemar Lucciano of Castlegar AC was star of the show, with a superb victory over 100 metres in a fast 11.08 seconds, and second spot over 200 metres, at U15 level.

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC rounded off a great season winning the Shot Putt at U17 level,

Craughwell duo Conor Penney and Declan O Connell also excelled at U15 level, with Penney winning the High Jump with a leap of 1.85 metres, and O Connell wining bronze in the 1500 metres, with a great new best time of 4.15.90

Sean Kelleher of South Galway AC took silver in the U17 Boys 5km Race Walk, while clubmate Sinead Maher won Silver in the U17 Girls Race walk

Angela Cielecka of GCH made her international debut at U 15 level, competing well in the 100m and placing in the top 8 in the Long Jump

Fixtures

The East Galway AC 5km race takes place Saturday next 3rd September at 6pm, with Race headquarters at Skehana Community Centre. Entry is still available on PopUpRaces.ie