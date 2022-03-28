Galway Athletics Report (28th March 2022)

Irish Schools International appearance

Craughwell AC and Clarin College Athenry athlete Declan O’Connell competed for Ireland at the S.I.A.B Schools cross country international event in Wales last weekend. O Connell ran in the Junior Boys race, and placed a splendid 9th overall in a top-class field.

He was the second Irish man home and helped Ireland to a silver medal behind winners England.

Galway Indoors

The final day of the 2022 Galway Indoor Championships takes place Sunday next April 3rd in Athlone IT arena. The U9 to U11 athletes take centre stage in what will be their debut Indoors. Events start from 10 am on the day

Galway 5k Series

The County Galway 5km series returns for 2022 across six Tuesday nights from April to June. This year the event is kindly sponsored by Ernst and Young.

The series is an initiative of the Galway Athletic Clubs. Over 6 Tuesday nights, a 5km race is organized by one of the athletic clubs across the county. The format is simple – one race number covers the entire series. No prizes are awarded, but anyone who completes 4 of the 6 races gets a souvenir race t-shirt. After the last race, a social night is organized by the final host club.

This year’s event kicks off in Tuam on April 26th, with races in Loughrea, Craughwell, Caltra, Athenry and Clarenbridge. Some entries are still available on https://www.njuko.net/galway-5km-series/select_competition

European Standard for Shaw

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC threw a massive 17.74m in the Shot Putt at the Leinster championships last weekend. This huge effort gives him a U18 European qualifying standard for this summer’s Championships in Jerusalem, Israel between 4-7 July 2022.