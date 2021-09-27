Galway Athletics Report (27th September 2021)

Universities Cross Country win for NUIG

NUI Galway won an histioric team title at the Irish Universities Cross Country championships held in DCU Sportsgrounds in Glasnevin, Dublin last Sunday. The squad took home the prestigious Green Fox trophy,under the management of NUIG coach Matt Lockett, on what was a memorable occasion for NUIG athletics club, and the victory bridged a 42 year gap since 1979 , their last victory .

The race was won by international DarraghMcIlhenny of UCD,with NUIG athletes Pierre Murchan and Thomas McStay winning silver and bronzeindividually with two fantastic performances.The NUIG scoring six was completed by some high-quality running via Donal Devane in sixth, Finlay Daly in eighth spot, DonalFarren in 10th, and Aaron Brennan in 12th place. Conor Deane, Cormac Mcdermott, Jack Miskellaand Neill Keane all placed highly and showed the strength in depth of the NUIG squad on the day.

NUIG Ladies sole representative was Aoife O Brien who placed a strong 11th overall in the Ladies race

Caron Ryan and Sinead Gaffney of Craughwell AC competed well for Trinity and UL placing 14th and 20th respectively.

Matt Lockett joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on FYI Galway Monday evening to discuss the team’s success.

==

Tailteann Games

There was medal glory for Galway athletes who competed at the SIAB International Track and Field competition in Derby, England, Saturday last in an international match against England, Scotland and Wales

South Galway AC athlete Stephen Mannion of Seamount College won Relay bronze with the Irish 4*400m relay squadand placed 5th in the 400m individually

Liam Shaw of Presentation College Athenry and Athenry ACwon bronze in the Shot Putt with a best throwof 16.55 meters.

Evan Hallinan of Presentation College Athenry and CraughwellAC was another who medalled, claiming a great bronze medal in the TripleJump.

Mathieu Madden of GCH/Merlin College was fourth in the 400m Hurdles, and sixth in the High Jump on his debut international appearance

==

Fixtures- Cross Country

Next Sunday 3rd October sees the Galway Senior /Junior/Masters Cross Country championships and the Juvenile Even ages take place at Galway Racecourse inBally brit, while Bushfield in Loughrea is the venue on Sunday 10th October for the Galway Intermediate Cross Country and Juvenile Uneven Ages championships

Galway Athletics will hosta Primary Schools Cross Country event for those schools and pupils who wish to take part. This is an event for 3rd to 6th Class schools around Galway city and county. The Semifinals are fixed for Tuesday next 5th October, with the finals on 12th October, in Renmore. Entry in advance only via Schools

The Galway Bay series of races takes place this Saturday2ndOctober over 10km, Half marathon and Full marathon in Salthill- with a field of circa 1000 athletes in each race. The Full marathon starts at 8.30, the 10k at 10.30 and the Half marathon at 12.15