Galway Athletics Report (27th July 2020)

Athletics returned to competitive action last weekend with two events on the calendar featuring Galway athletes.

==

Moyne Athletics Club Track event

Moyne AC in Tipperary puton a top-class track and field competitionSaturday last in a meet that attracted many of the country’s finest athletes and Olympic hopefuls. Galway City Harriers athletes competed with distinction across a busy programme

Top billing went to GCH sprint international Robert McDonnell who posted a swift 10.90 clocking in the 100m and 48.94 in the 400m, the fastest time of the day.

There were other impressive performances over 100 metres by Rob Meagher (11.31), Darren Costello (11.94), and in the ladies by Laura Ann Costello (12.67) and Nicole Quirke (13.09). Over 200m Darren Costelloclocked 23.78, with Laura Nally posting 25.88, Laura Ann Costello 26.04and Nicole Quirke clocked27.2.



There were returns to action over 400m for Eimear Rowe, who ran 59.57, and Emma Moore who ran 60.40, whileMeagher and Owen Scully went 1-2 in their Men’s 400m race. Over 800m, middle distance athlete Sarah Lanigan ran a time of 2.16.

==

Castlegar AC Games

Castlegar Athletics Club held an evening of athletics on Merlin Woods City Park last Friday night, with good numbers in attendance despite the inclement weather

Highlights of the evening included the Senior Men’s 3000m race, which was packed with close to 20 athletes of a good standard. The race was won in very tough conditions by David Carter of GCH in 9.55, fromclubmate DavidBohan ,second in 10.04, and Abas Edris Adam of Castlegar AC third in 10. 14.

In the Ladies 800m, South Galway swept the boards, as the race was won by Siobhan Geaney,with Roisin Geaney in second and, Caoimhe Kelleher in third.

Abas Edris Adam of Castlegar AC took the honours in the Men’s 800m, from Kevin McGinley, Ennis Track, and Torin Maguire, South Galway

This Friday 31st July sees the second event of this series, from 6pm with some limited registrations still available , online only on Eventmaster.ie